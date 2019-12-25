Register
02:10 GMT +325 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former CIA Director John Brennan is sworn-in on CapitolHill in Washington, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, prior to testifying before the House Intelligence Committee Russia Investigation Task Force

    ‘Record of Deceit’: Former CIA Director’s Hand in Russia-Trump Hoax to be Exposed in Durham Probe

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 70
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/106731/90/1067319056.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912251077792299-record-of-deceit-former-cia-directors-hand-in-russia-trump-hoax-to-be-exposed-in-durham-probe/

    US Attorney for the state of Connecticut John Durham’s investigation into the origins of Russiagate has shifted its focus to examine the role that ex-CIA Director John Brennan played in the matter. One expert tells Sputnik that while accountability cannot be guaranteed, the probe may reveal key details of the officials’ hand in Russiagate.

    Aaron Maté, a journalist with The Grayzone and The Nation and the host of the show Pushback with Aaron Maté joined Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear on Monday to break down Durham’s investigation and provide insight on whether Brennan’s checkered history could foreshadow a particular outcome from the investigation. 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/what-was-cia-director-john-brennan-s-rol

    Maté explained to hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that Durham is forced to interpret what’s in the Justice Department’’s inspector general report due to the media’s mishandling of the facts that are laid out within the document. For example, while many reports claim that bias was ruled out in the opening of the investigation, Horowitz actually said he did not find any “documentary or testimonial evidence” to bring anti-Trump bias-related charges against members of the FBI. 

    Horowitz “is not looking at everyone who’s involved in the origins of Russiagate, whereas Durham is looking at a scope beyond the FBI. And Horowitz is not ruling out that bias happened, he’s just saying that he found no evidence of it in the purview he had,” the journalist clarified. 

    That widened scope reportedly includes individuals such as former CIA Director John Brennan, whose call logs and other communication records are now of importance to Durham

    “Brennan himself has publicly taken credit for helping to spark the investigation. He told Congress in 2017 that his concerns about contact between Trump campaign officials and Russians were part of the basis for the investigation,” Maté explained. “Brennan has gone on to fan the flames and spread innuendo about improper Trump-Russia contact.” 

    One case of this came about in his self-penned New York Times op-ed published on August 16, 2018, just one day after Trump revoked his security clearance.

    “Mr. Trump’s claims of no collusion are, in a word, hogwash,” Brennan said in his article, backing his assertion by noting that he “had deep insight into Russian activities during the 2016 election.” 

    Brennan’s claim of insider knowledge also presented itself when Brennan, as reported by the New York Times, “sent separate intelligence reports, many based on the source’s information, in special sealed envelopes to the Oval Office,” detailing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election. 

    A November RealClearInvestigations article by Maté detailed that Brennan’s so-called source was found to actually be a “mid-level Kremlin official who was outside Putin’s inner circle” and is the “only known direct source for a central claim that Putin worked to elect Trump.” 

    “Yet when it came time to release that intelligence assessment in January 2017, the NSA - which is the agency most privy to intercepted communications - they basically dissented from that conclusion and said they only had moderate confidence in this notion that Putin ordered this influence campaign,” Maté explained. “That allegation that Putin had done this basically came from John Brennan and his supposed CIA source.” 

    “So we know that Brennan, already, has a pattern here of being questioned by other intelligence agencies,” the journalist highlighted. 

    “[We] know that Brennan has a record deceit. Look at the torture investigation that the Senate conducted under the Obama administration,” Maté said. “Brennan was caught spying on the Senate Intelligence Committee that was investigating the CIA’s torture program and then he was caught lying about it. He denied that in public and then he basically had to retract that and apologize.” 

    “As far as the allegations of, you know, CIA hacking into, you know, Senate computers, nothing could be further from the truth,” Brennan told NBC News' Andrea Mitchell when asked about allegations of spying raised by Senator Diane Feinstein in March 2014. “We wouldn’t do that. I mean that’s, that’s, that’s—just beyond the scope of reason.”

    It was a CIA spokesperson, rather than Brennan, who announced months later that the department head had apologized to Feinstein and other ranking members of the committee for the deception and would be set up an accountability board to handle the issue. A board which, unsurprisingly, found that “no discipline was warranted.” 

    However, Senator Mark Udall (D-CO) argued at the time that Brennan’s apology was not sufficient and urged the CIA director resign due to the “grave misconduct” which demonstrated “a tremendous failure of leadership,” according to the New York Times.

    Maté said that while he doubts Brennan will finally face consequences in a situation of his own wrongdoing, he does believe the American public and the rest of the world will be able to “hear about a really disingenuous process that Brennan was at the heart of.” 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump: Details Revealed in IG Report Are 'An Embarrassment to Our Country'
    Whistleblower Report is US Intel Community ‘Tremor’ Caused by Barr’s Russiagate Origins Probe
    IG Report Limited by ‘Very Narrow’ Bias Definition, Missed ‘Poisonous Atmosphere’ Behind Russiagate
    US Senate ‘More Anti-Russian Than Pro-Trump’, Will Dodge Russiagate in Impeachment Trial
    Russiagate Origins Probe Eyes Ex-CIA Director Brennan’s Private Views on ‘Farcical’ Steele Dossier
    Tags:
    2016 presidential election, New York Times, CIA, NSA, FBI, John Kiriakou, John Brennan, Loud and Clear, Radio Sputnik, Diane Feinstein, Vladimir Putin, Russiagate, Russiagate, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astonishing Ice: Close-Up Photos Show the Amazing Beauty of Snowflakes
    Astonishing Ice: Close-Up Photos Show the Amazing Beauty of Snowflakes
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse