Register
03:25 GMT +321 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former CIA Director John Brennan is sworn-in on CapitolHill in Washington, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, prior to testifying before the House Intelligence Committee Russia Investigation Task Force

    Russiagate Origins Probe Eyes Ex-CIA Director Brennan’s Private Views on ‘Farcical’ Steele Dossier

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/106731/90/1067319056.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912211077692756-russiagate-origins-probe-eyes-ex-cia-director-brennans-private-views-on-farcical-steele-dossier/

    The Department of Justice (DOJ) investigator probing the origins of Russiagate is reportedly seeking communications documents associated with former CIA Director John Brennan. A journalist told Sputnik Brennan played a vital role beginning the probe, and the DOJ’s recent internal report exposed just how much dissent there was about his conclusions.

    After former special counsel Robert Mueller’s eponymous report revealed this past spring there was no collusion between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election campaign and the Russian government, the DOJ set out to discover why a probe chasing the nonexistent collusion had begun. Attorney General William Barr appointed US Attorney John Durham to head the probe, and Durham’s latest subject of interest is Brennan.

    Brennan played a decisive role in beginning the Russiagate narrative and the intelligence community’s probing of Trump’s campaign, hand-delivering intelligence reports to then-President Barack Obama that ostensibly came from a mole so deep in the Kremlin that they were privy to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s supposed personal instructions to help get Trump elected. 

    Journalist Aaron Maté has argued that Brennan effectively ghost-wrote the January 2017 report delivered to Obama by then-Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James Clapper, purporting to offer conclusive proof of Putin’s intent to sway the election against Trump’s rival, Democratic nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

    However, some of the strong disagreements behind the material that went into that document, which supposedly came from conclusions drawn by 17 US intelligence agencies, were made public in a report published earlier this month by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz. That report focused on the FBI’s failures in applying for secret warrants under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to spy on Trump campaign affiliates, but it also highlighted the intense disagreements between Clapper, Brennan and then-FBI Director James Comey about whether or not the dossier drawn up by former MI6 agent Christopher Steele, used to justify the faulty FISA warrants, should be included in the DNI’s report. 

    The New York Times noted that while Comey and then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe strongly favored including the Steele dossier in the report, Clapper and Brennan did not, feeling its information had not been properly vetted. Eventually, the dossier was included in the appendix.

    The Times reported Thursday that Durham had requested Brennan’s emails, call logs and other documents from the CIA in an effort to find out just what Brennan thought of questionable sources like the Steele dossier, which he has publicly claimed never influenced the January 2017 DNI report.

    Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books - “The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup” and “America’s Undeclared War” - told Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear Friday the dossier was “farcical,” as it suggested that Putin had cultivated Trump as an asset to “wreck the entire Western Alliance” since 2011, when the real estate mogul was “tabloid fodder, nothing more.”

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/ex-cia-director-brennan-reportedly-inves
    “Nonetheless, the FBI took this seriously. Comey, the FBI director, was apparently convinced that Steele was telling the truth, and it’s unclear what Brennan thought of the dossier, because he said one thing and then another,” Lazare told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. “But clearly, the dossier had a huge impact on the FBI’s investigation and probably had some impact on the CIA’s investigation as well. So it really played a major role in propelling this whole Russiagate episode, this bizarre episode.”

    Lazare noted that in recent weeks, the Russiagate narrative has been dealt a stinging blow. “We know, according to the Horowitz report … that the Steele dossier was a tissue of lies and distortions, that the FBI investigation was just an outrage of incompetence and political bias. So now, other people who were involved in this dossier are in trouble.”

    However, the incident that got the ball rolling on the Russiagate investigation was the March 2016 meeting between newly minted Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos and Joseph Mifsud, a Maltese instructor at Link Campus in Rome, Italy. Mifsud told Papadopoulos that Putin had damning information about Clinton, Trump’s rival in the upcoming election, and that information made its way back to the CIA via Alexander Downer, then the Australian high commissioner to the United Kingdom.

    Durham traveled to Malta in October to meet with Mifsud, who reportedly gave him a lengthy deposition and two Blackberry cellphones carrying information, according to the Washington Times.

    Not only has Comey explicitly said that Mifsud is a Russian agent, but so have the New York Times and the Washington Post, and Mueller “hinted very broadly” that was the case in his report, Lazare noted. 

    “We know from a wealth of data that he is, in fact, tied to the West,” Lazare said of Mifsud. “His own employer said so; he’s a long-time official with a private school in Rome that has long been an FBI/CIA training ground … he’s hobnobbed with top British politicians, with top British intelligence personnel … so there’s little doubt as to where his loyalties lie.”

    “He’s even served as a consultant to the US State Department and a featured speaker at a US State Department-sponsored conference in Washington in February 2017,” Lazare noted, referring to the 2017 “Unity in Community” meeting at the Omni Shoreham Hotel, which listed Mifsud as a speaker on February 8 of that year.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Hillary Partisans': Whistleblower's Ukrainegate & Steele's Russiagate Used Same Playbook – Analyst
    IG Report Limited by ‘Very Narrow’ Bias Definition, Missed ‘Poisonous Atmosphere’ Behind Russiagate
    Clapper Slams Ex-CIA Chief Brennan's Feud With White House as 'Freight Train'
    Tags:
    Inspector General Michael Horowitz, probe, Russiagate, Steele dossier, John Brennan, Daniel Lazare, Loud and Clear
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Guadeloupe Clemence Botino performs on stage during the Miss France 2020 beauty contest in Marseille, on 14 December 2019. Botino has been crowned Miss France 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 December
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse