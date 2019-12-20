Boris Johnson’s Brexit Deal Has Huge Implications For the Future of the Union – Brexit Party MEP

Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement has passed a second reading in Parliament, bringing the UK closer to delivering on his pledge to pull the nation out of the European Union.

Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe is not entirely pleased with Johnson's bill, but believes that Brexit needs to be done.

Sputnik: What is your take on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal?

Ann Widdecombe: I’m not keen on this deal, first of all; it creates a border around the Irish Sea, which I think has huge implications for the future of the union and secondly; Boris Johnson will not undertake that under Article 102 of that deal, that he won’t go further into the European Defence Union, which I think would have a tremendous impact on the defence industries in this country.

There are various other aspects of the deal that I don’t like, but he got an enormous mandate from the electorate and we do need to get Brexit done, so whilst we will continue to criticise the deal and continue to make sure that the electorate is well aware of what’s going on, nevertheless I think most of us now want to see this progressed.

Sputnik: Could a no-deal Brexit still be possible?

Ann Widdecombe: I would like to think that there was a chance, particularly with the new intake and the very unclear undertakings that Boris Johnson gave, I would like to think that there is a chance, but liking to think and actually believing are two completely different things, and I suspect that when the trade negotiations start to run into the ground as they probably will, I suspect that nerves may resurface and I can only hope that Boris will continue to be as confident as he is now.

Sputnik: How will your Brexit Party develop heading into the New Year?

Ann Widdecombe: For the moment we’ve got to focus very strongly on the Brexit, or alleged Brexit that is being delivered, we’ve got to make sure that the public knows what the dangers are, we’ve got to make sure that the public is alerted if we prejudice our ability to compete with Europe for example, we need to do all of those things.

We’re still going to be very much focused on Brexit, and I think the time to ask the question you’ve just asked is probably towards the end of next year, when we see the shape of whatever Boris Johnson has negotiated.

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.