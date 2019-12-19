Register
10:06 GMT +319 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One to depart Washington for a day and evening trip to Florida from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, 7 December 2019.

    Trump Will Emerge Stronger and More Forceful in his Personal Popularity in America - Analyst

    © REUTERS / LOREN ELLIOTT
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107751/28/1077512811.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912191077624664-trump-will-emerge-stronger-and-more-forceful-in-his-personal-popularity-in-america---analyst/

    On late Wednesday, nearly all of the members of the Democratic Party in the US House of Representatives, where they constitute the majority, supported the impeachment of Donald Trump. The impeachment was supported in a 230-197 vote, with one abstention.

    Scott Bennett, an independent political analyst , expressed his opinion on the possibility of President Donald Trump's impeachment.

    Sputnik: What is your opinion about the results of the congressional vote? 

    Scott Bennett: The Democrats in the House of Representatives are realising, albeit too late, that impeachment of President Trump is going to have an enormously destructive backlash against the Democrat party all over America in the upcoming election in 2020.  Polls and public surveys are showing clearly that President Trump’s approval ratings are rising, despite the hysteria and propaganda the Democrats are trying to spread throughout the country through their supporters in the media at CNN, the New York Times, Washington Post, and other mainstream channels.  This shows that the vast majority of Americans are beginning to clearly see and understand that the entire impeachment event has been theatre and political gamesmanship, but sadly is also an attempt to overthrow a sitting president, frustrate and stop his agenda, and violate and nullify the votes of every American who voted for Donald Trump.

    Sputnik: How likely is it that the Senate, where Republicans hold a majority, will vote in favour of Trump’s impeachment?

    Scott Bennett: The House Republicans are going to vote entirely in favour of President Donald Trump, while some Democrats most likely will realise that their political futures will depend on their abstaining or voting against impeachment.  The result of an impeachment in the House of Representatives will most likely result in many Democrats losing their election in 2020, and the Republicans will once again gain the majority in the House, as well as keep their majority in the Senate, and keep the Presidency.  This means of course that all three branches will be in control of the Republicans, and President Trump’s goals will be advanced at lighting speed.

    Sputnik: Democrats are well aware that the Senate is controlled by Republicans and that impeachment will most likely not be approved. What is the ultimate aim of the Democrats in initiating the impeachment process, taking this into account?

    Scott Bennett: The Democrats originally were overcome with their own desire to appear morally superior to President Trump, and were desperate to roll back and cancel Donald Trump’s election victory in 2016.  They vainly and ignorantly miscalculated that the American people would be intimidated and confused and manipulated into obeying and supporting and cowering to the loud angry voices of the Democrats attacking Donald Trump for investigating potential corruption in Ukraine and the Obama Administration.  Fortunately, the American people largely ignored the propaganda of the Democrat impeachment theatre, and in many cases rose up and expressed anger at the Democrats for impeaching the President over such petty and fraudulent testimony and evidence, instead of focusing on the key interests of the county.

    Sputnik: How will the impeachment process affect Trump's image? Will this affect the president’s ratings in the 2020 election race?

    Scott Bennett: President Trump has already begun attacking the Democrats and branding them as traitors and liars and impeaching him in an attempt to distract the American public and the world away from the war crimes and corruption of the Obama Administration, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and the coup orchestrated in Ukraine by the State Department.

    President Trump will emerge stronger and more forceful in his personal popularity in America, and will win the majority of Republican and moderate independent voters in 2020—which will secure his political re-election.

    Additionally, the Democrats are exposing their real identity through their speeches on the House floor.  Adam Schiff made one of the most outrageous and deceitful statements on the House floor and disclosed his true motivations in the impeachment:  HATE RUSSIA.  Schiff said while standing at the podium, “It’s more than Ukraine….when Russia remakes the map of Europe by military force it is our fight too.”  

    Schiff also went on to try and say that President Trump should be impeached to stop him from  investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s activities in corruption and money laundering and terrorist financing through the Obama Administration’s Department of Justice under Eric Holder and Lanny Breuer, the law firm Covington and Burling, and the Clinton Foundation and Clinton State Department and Union Bank of Switzerland and Saudi Arabian-Qatar-Israeli money.

    Ultimately, the end result of the impeachment will either be the re-election of President Trump and the defeat of the Democrats in the 2020 election, or else it will lead to a Civil War in America unlike anything seen since the founding of America.

    American citizens are now at a crossroads where they increasingly see Democrats continuing to expand the American military conquest throughout the Middle East by attempting to trigger a war in Syria and Iran; antagonising Russia through providing weapons to Ukraine;  enabling illegal immigrants to flood across their borders, then being given voting power by the Democrats, and making illegal immigrant babies born illegally in America citizenship, and attempting to push America into a renewed Cold War with Russia while strangling Americans with abusive government policies reminiscent of a gun-confiscating authoritarian police state.

    The impeachment ceremony we are witnessing now, may just be the spark needed to ignite the civil war and uprising against their own government, which may be the only way to reverse the destructive political course America has been foolishly followed since 2001.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Impeachment Vote Against Trump Stirs Political Establishment: Twitter Flooded by GOP, Dem Comments
    Tags:
    impeachment, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Don Quixote's Kitri to Cleopatra: Figure Skating Prodigy Alina Zagitova's Many Roles
    From Don Quixote's Kitri to Cleopatra: Figure Skating Prodigy Alina Zagitova's Many Roles
    The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ ethics have been brought into question following the revelation of a former investment manager-turned-whistleblower’s statement to the IRS which alleged the church funneled money into an investment account rather than its intended purpose.
    More Money, Mormon Problems
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse