Register
06:33 GMT +319 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sputnik Estonia

    ‘You Cannot Silence Everyone’: World Experts Comment on Tallinn’s Threat Against Sputnik Employees

    © Sputnik /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107743/53/1077435330.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912191077623872-you-cannot-silence-everyone-world-experts-comment-on-tallinns-threat-against-sputnik-employees/

    Employees of Sputnik Estonia received letters from Estonia’s Police and Border Guard Board threatening criminal prosecution unless they quit the news agency by 1 January 2020. The shocking decision has been met with widespread condemnation.

    Journalists from around the world commented on Estonia’s threats of criminal prosecution against Sputnik employees, condemning the country’s authorities for a blatant violation of the freedom of the press.

    According to David Romero Dias, an attorney and political analyst from Spain, many national governments, organizations and corporations seek to monopolize the media sphere, feeling insecure if the multiple alternative sources of information make it difficult for them to control the narrative.

    “Freedom of information and the press – is an irremovable part of any national legislation and human right, as declared by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. We face a violation of these principles, and it requires the closest attention,” he said.

    “There is a huge number of alternative information sources and means of delivery, and, as we see, nations and large corporations, including the media, seek to monopolize it, because they understand that information is power that influences entire societies.”

    The Iranian head of the state-run Al Vefagh newspaper, Mosayeb Naimi, criticized western media for championing freedom of expression only when that freedom serves its interests.

    “[The western countries] disconnect websites that do leaks and reveals from satellites, threaten journalists, deny them entry to Europe and the US, put them on black lists. If freedom of press contradicts Western interests, they wage real war against it,” he said. “It seems like the West supports only the kind of freedom of the press that serves the interests of their own policies; this began not today or yesterday, but has gone on for years now.”

    He added that “only obedient journalists” can speak freely in Europe, while others face travel and visa obstructions.

    Emad Abshenas, editor-in-chief of the Iran Daily and head of the Free Iranian Journalists Association, commented that Western countries “do not want to hear the voice of reality” and believe they can cap it by introducing information censorship.

    “It’s different times now and you cannot silence everyone this way,” he pointed out.

    Janusz Niedzwiecki, head of the European Council on Democracy and Human Rights, called Estonia’s actions an “unprecedented act of violation of basic human rights and freedom of expression.”

    Niedzwiecki noted that Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights guarantees all citizens freedom of opinion, which includes freely receiving and disseminating information without state interference.

    “As far as I know, Sputnik journalists did not violate Estonian law, so the threats they received are a shocking attempt to terrorize them as citizens, which violates their rights as journalists,” he said. “Regardless of sympathies and antipathies in [Poland and Russia]’s bilateral relations, Poland must not approve incidents of this kind, because they not only constitute a serious abuse of power but also facilitate an erosion of values that lies in the very center of what Europe is.”

    Former Polish Sejm member and activist, Miroslaw Orzechowski, says no one’s official activity should be banned if that activity is connected to a state with heavy political weight.

    “The society must have access to any information; there is no violation of law here. No government must adopt initiatives that hampers exchange of opinions,“ he says. “Any European state is obliged to enforce principles of democracy; not to block but facilitate the sharing of information.”

    Dragana Tirfkovic, director of Serbia’s Center for Geostrategic Studies, pointed out that Estonia is ranked remarkably high on the Reporters Without Borders list – 11th place in 2019 - and wondered how a country with such a high freedom rating could engage in what she suggests is threat and repression.

    “Journalistic reporting cannot be one-sided and it is normal that there are different views,” she said. “With such behavior, Estonia risks being labeled a country that pursues a policy of double standards and does not respect the journalistic profession.”

    She noted that today, “Investigative journalism has been seriously questioned precisely by the criteria for selecting ‘acceptable’ views. If a journalist has to write according to political views that are desirable, then there is no talk of any freedom. This calls into question the independence of reporting and the freedom of the media.”

    Tirfkovic stressed that “it is necessary to establish the same criteria that will allow journalists to express their views freely, whether they belong to leading Western media companies or others.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Taste of Your Europe': Estonia Worst Nation For Sputnik Staffers – Editor-in-Chief
    Office Owner Breaks Contract With Sputnik Estonia Under Police Pressure - Press Service
    Sputnik Editor-in-Chief on Outlet Losing Office in Estonia: We Will Work From Home
    Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Estonia for Persecuting Sputnik News Agency, Impeding Work
    Rossiya Segodnya Considers Tallinn's Actions Against Sputnik Estonia to Be Arbitrary
    Tags:
    threats, Sputnik News, Estonia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Don Quixote's Kitri to Cleopatra: Figure Skating Prodigy Alina Zagitova's Many Roles
    From Don Quixote's Kitri to Cleopatra: Figure Skating Prodigy Alina Zagitova's Many Roles
    The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ ethics have been brought into question following the revelation of a former investment manager-turned-whistleblower’s statement to the IRS which alleged the church funneled money into an investment account rather than its intended purpose.
    More Money, Mormon Problems
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse