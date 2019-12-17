Register
00:38 GMT +318 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An attendee wears a badge strip with the logo of Huawei and a sign for 5G at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing, China November 22, 2019

    Huawei Ban in US Creates 'Tough Situation' for American Chipmakers - Pundit

    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107739/69/1077396962.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912171077601090-huawei-ban-in-us-creates-tough-situation-for-american-chipmakers---pundit/

    The US House of Representatives has passed a drafted bill dubbed the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act, legislation that prevents American authorities from purchasing Huawei telecommunication equipment.

    The draft bill now awaits a vote in the US Senate. If adopted, the law will prevent the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from providing funds to carriers to purchase equipment manufactured by the Chinese tech giant.

    Benjamin Cavender, principal with the Shanghai-based China Market Research Group, shares his views on the anti-Huawei policies and the chances that the law will be approved by the Senate, among other issues.

    Sputnik: Why do you think Washington is carrying out these anti-Huawei policies now? How does this legislation regarding Huawei conflict with the US-China trade deal and Trump's plan to get along with China?

    Benjamin Cavender: Regardless of the trade war I think we are going to see the US continuing to protect US technology interests and to try and prevent Huawei and other Chinese technology leaders from gaining a stronger international foothold.

    Additionally, China has started pushing the idea that government institutions not use US hardware or software by 2021 so this will encourage the US to keep a ban on Huawei in place.

    Sputnik: What are the chances that this legislation will be approved by the Senate? How could it affect the further development of a deal between the US and China?

    Benjamin Cavender: We are still in very preliminary stages with any deals and it's unclear as of yet what this initial deal will actually end up offering so it's not surprising to see the US continuing to take a hard line on Huawei.

    If China truly gives concessions regarding IP protection or technology transfers we may see the US reexamine its position but I doubt we will see it do so before that.

    Sputnik: How detrimental could it be to US microchip makers (like Micron Technology) that used to do business with Huawei? And how quickly and successfully can they find new markets if the bans come into force?

    Benjamin Cavender: This is a tough situation for US chipmakers. The reality is that they may see one of their key markets dry up.

    The Chinese perspective is that regardless of what happens with the trade war that they can no longer depend on a US supply of microchips and need to invest in domestic solutions.

    Sputnik: In addition to introducing the digital tax set to hit US giants Google, Amazon and Facebook, France said it is not going to exclude Huawei from its next-generation 5G network. What do you think of this non-support for Washington's stances by France and how could it affect their relations?

    Benjamin Cavender: Given Trump's world view I think we can expect to see the US take a hard line with France.

    Sputnik: China's Ambassador to Germany Wu Ken has warned Berlin of the 'consequences' if it decides to ban Huawei 5G. China's response could impact the automotive industry - of the 28 million cars sold last year in China, Germany's auto manufacturers account for as much as a quarter. How much could China's counter-sanctions potentially harm the German economy?

    Benjamin Cavender: Germany's economy is already in a slowdown so there is real concern that this would hurt German automakers in a time of need.

    However, China is in a precarious position as consumer sentiment isn't great, so they may be loathe to further slow the auto market in China at the expense of German companies.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    China Warns Germany of ‘Consequences’ if it Decides to Ban Huawei 5G Rollout – Report
    Huawei Will Still Play Role in Developing Norway's 5G Network, Says Telenor
    Huawei Strengthens UK-China 5G Partnership With 'Innovation and Experience' Centre Opening in London
    US House of Representatives Passes Bill Banning Government From Buying Huawei Technologies
    US Crackdown on Tech Companies Such as Huawei is Less Extensive Than Initially Thought – Report
    Tags:
    trade war, equipment, ban, procurement, bill, United States, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    We Are the Champions, My Friends: Check Out Sputnik's Best 2019 Minimalistic Sports Photos
    We Are the Champions, My Friends: Check Out Sputnik's Best 2019 Minimalistic Sports Photos
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse