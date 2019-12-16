Register
22:34 GMT +316 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People stand in front of damaged buildings, in the town of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 16, 2018

    OPCW is Organisation Facilitating US' Demonisation of Other States & Providing Casus Belli - Journo

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/106361/36/1063613671.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912161077591439-opcw-is-organisation-facilitating-us-demonisation-of-other-states--providing-casus-belli---journo/

    The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has found itself in a growing scandal after information about its controversial conduct of the inquiry into the April 2018 chemical incident in Douma, Syria started emerging in the media, reinvigorated by the latest WikiLeaks reports.

    According to the latest exposures by WikiLeaks, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) suppressed reports casting doubt on the view that the alleged April 2018 gas attack on Douma was conducted by Damascus or forces allied to the Syrian government, which became the trigger for the massive "retaliation" missile strike by the US, France, and Britain.

    The documents revealed that a senior OPCW official demanded the "removal of all traces" of information that threw the claim that gas cylinders had been dropped from the air – which was the key "proof" that Damascus was behind the alleged attack – into question.

    Why Crucial Evidence Remained Under the Rug

    Before WikiLeaks started to release details of the OPCW's handling of the Douma chemical incident in late October, an internal document of the organisation written by the watchdog's employee Ian Henderson and dated 27 February 2019 surfaced on the Internet in May 2019 suggesting that the gas cylinders found in Douma after the alleged attack had been "manually placed" at the spot, rather than being dropped from the air. These findings were excluded from the OPCW’s final report to the UN Security Council in March 2019.

    For its part, mainstream media have repeatedly suppressed the reporting on the growing scandal. Thus, in early December 2019, a Newsweek reporter, Tareq Haddad, resigned after the media outlet reportedly banned his OPCW story. Previously, BBC Syria producer Riam Dalati came under heavy criticism for suggesting that the 2018 Douma incident was staged and later deleted his tweet.

    These cases are no exception: according to Eric Van de Beek, journalist and editor of Novini, a Dutch geopolitics magazine, he tried his best since April 2019 to get the matter published in the Dutch press, but "no paper was interested".

    For its part, the watchdog also refuses to comment on the emerging reports related to the Syrian chemical episode. Van de Beek explains that they are not responding because they "have outsourced their PR to Bellingcat".

    "I spoke to a journalist of a leading Dutch newspaper, De Volkskrant", Van de Beek, who at one time interviewed Russia's representative at the OPCW Alexader Shulgin, recalls. "She said she hadn’t published about OPCW and Douma, because Bellingcat had reported [that the] OPCW had included the critique of the OPCW whistleblowers into its final report".

    He explains that the OPCW "can afford not to answer questions as long as the main Western media outlets are not reporting on this scandal surrounding [the] OPCW and as long as they take anything published by Bellingcat for granted".

    "Hopefully this will change", the journalist notes. "Although it has been clear for anyone following social and alternative media for about eight months now [that] the Douma poison attack was a false flag, recently three British newspapers published about it. Also Fox News did an item on the OPCW whistleblowers".

    'OPCW is Not What It Pretends to Be'

    Commenting on the appalling revelations, Eric Van de Beek opines that it appears that the "OPCW is not what it pretends to be, a chemical watchdog".

    This is not the first time that the OPCW has swept crucial evidence under the rug, thereby whitewashing operations by the US and its NATO allies. In 2002, the US government allegedly forced former OPCW Director-General Jose Bustani to resign from his position due to disagreements over his wish to send OPCW weapons inspectors to Iraq right before the invasion, which was launched on 19 March 2003. In one interview, Bustani stated that John Bolton - then serving as undersecretary of state for arms control and international security affairs - had even threatened him.

    Van de Beek suggests that the US may have used the same modus operandi when it came to the Douma case: "Dissenting experts at [the] OPCW, protesting against the doctoring of their work, were invited to a meeting with three American officials who were 'cursorily introduced without making clear which US agencies they represented'", he says. "The three 'told them emphatically that the Syrian regime had conducted a gas attack'".

    Furthermore, the journalist points out that the OPCW is not allowed to attribute blame since it's the prerogative of the UN Security Council and international courts. It's up to them to punish those responsible for the commission of the most serious crimes under international law, Van de Beek emphasises.

    "[OPCW] is more like an organisation facilitating the US and its aligned state parties in the demonisation of non-aligned states and in providing them with casus bellis", the journalist concludes.

    The OPCW Report on the 2018 Douma Attack

    In March 2019, the OPCW released its conclusions, saying that chlorine was most likely used during the alleged chemical incident in Douma, north-eastern Syria, claiming that the toxic substance came from cylinders dropped from aircraft supposedly belonging to Syrian government forces.

    The trigger for the OPCW inquiry was a video published by the White Helmets, a controversial humanitarian group with ties to jihadists, featuring the purported chemical attack in Douma. The footage was also used by the US, UK, and France to back their decision to launch a massive missile strike against Syrian government military targets, in what they called a "retaliation" attack. Moscow has repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that the OPCW ignored evidence provided by Russia and Syria.

    According to WikiLeaks, the OPCW March report prompted one of the scientists who participated in the fact-finding mission (FFM) to file a memo revealing that "the FFM core team" who conducted the investigation in Douma was not involved in writing the final version of the report, which was compiled by an almost entirely new team that resulted in serious omissions in describing the facts from the ground.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    OPCW Backs Adding Novichok Nerve Agent to List of Banned Chemicals
    WikiLeaks Says Released Unredacted Documents of OPCW Douma Report Showing Changes in Final Version
    Toning Down Inconsistencies, Excluding Experts, and Ignoring Evidence: What New OPCW Leaks Show Us
    Tags:
    US missile strike, Wikileaks, chemical attack, Douma, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Can I Have This Dance? Cadets Waltz at New Year's Ball
    Can I Have This Dance? Cadets Waltz at New Year's Ball
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse