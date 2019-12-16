Register
14:47 GMT +316 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Official residence of the U.S. President, the White House in Washington D.C.

    'Sword of Damocles' of US Sanctions Will Hang Over Turkey, But Won't Strike - Political Analyst

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/105607/77/1056077755.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912161077588110-sword-of-damocles-of-us-sanctions-will-hang-over-turkey-but-wont-strike---political-analyst/

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently threatened to close two Turkish military air bases currently used by US forces, Incirlik and Kurecik, if Washington decides to impose sanctions against the country over purchasing S-400 air defence systems from Russia.

    Despite continuous threats to impose harsh economic sanctions against Turkey and the US Senate's Foreign Relations Committee already approving the move, Washington is unlikely to follow through on its promise, Yusuf Erim, political analyst for Turkey’s state-run broadcaster TRT World opined. He noted though that these threats will not simply go away.

    "The threat of sanctions is a more valuable foreign policy instrument for the US then the actual imposition of sanctions [...] I don't think sanctions will be imposed but they will continue to hang over Turkey's head like the Sword of Damocles", Yusuf Erim said.

    The analyst added that the White House has been successfully delaying the introduction of sanctions against Ankara so far, while Congress has been genuinely seeking to impose them.

    Congress' attempts have not gone unnoticed by Turkey, which threatened to end the US presence on two of its bases if sanctions are imposed. One of them, Incirlik, is widely believed to hold stockpiles of American tactical nuclear weapons, while the other, Kurecik hosts an early-warning radar station which is crucial for the THAAD missile defence system in Europe.

    Yusuf Erim indicated that such actions would be in line with a standard approach of diplomatic reciprocity. The analyst stressed that the loss of these bases would be a "blow to US operational capacity in the Middle East", but in fact Washington will lose much more if it follows through with its sanctions threat after all.

    "The bigger loss would be the irreparable damage to the US-Turkey relationship caused by the imposition of sanctions. This would be a counterproductive step, pushing Turkey further away from the US […] It looks like CAATSA will cause many problems for the US as more and more of Washington's allies like India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE have expressed interest in acquiring Russian arms", he said.

    US Sanctions Over S-400 Purchase

    The US Senate's Foreign Relations Committee recently approved a bill, suggesting the imposition of economic sanctions over the purchase of Russian S-400 systems, as well as over Ankara's latest military campaign in northern Syria against American allies - local Kurdish militia. The bill is yet to be reviewed by the two houses of Congress and signed by the president.

    Washington has repeatedly warned Turkey that its purchase of S-400 systems may result in sanctions and other punishments, namely cessation of F-35 jet supplies. The US claims that the system is incompatible with the NATO defence grid and can potentially compromise the F-35's technologies, revealing information about the fighter to Russia.

    Russia S-400 air defence system near Moscow
    © Sputnik / Artyom Zhitenev
    Whatever the Consequences: Turkey Won’t Ditch S-400 Deal With Russia Despite US Sanctions, Vows Retaliation

    Turkey dismissed these concerns and rejected Washington's demands to get rid of the newly acquired air defence systems. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated on a multitude of occasions that S-400s are crucial for the country's national security and are not going anywhere.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    New US Legislation Will Sanction Turkey for S-400 Purchase, Russian Nationals for Syrian Ties
    Turkey May Close Incirlik Air Base for US Over Sanctions Against S-400 Purchase - Foreign Minister
    US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Approves Sanctions Against Turkey Over Its Purchase of S-400s
    Turkey Chastises US for 'Show of Disrespect' Amid Senate Panel Move on S-400 Linked Sanctions
    Whatever the Consequences: Turkey Won’t Ditch S-400 Deal With Russia Despite US Sanctions
    Tags:
    military bases, military base, sanctions, S-400, S-400 Triumph, Turkey, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Who's the Fairest of Them All: Miss World 2019 Finale in London
    Who's the Fairest of Them All: Miss World 2019 Finale in London
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse