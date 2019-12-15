Register
09:23 GMT +315 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    United States Capitol

    'US Senate's Russia-Aimed Terrorism Designation Bill Won't End up Changing Much if Anything' - Prof

    © CC BY 2.0 / Phil Roeder
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107154/00/1071540039.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912151077579999-us-senates-russia-aimed-terrorism-designation-bill-wont-end-up-changing-much-if-anything---prof/

    On Wednesday, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved a bill asking the State Department to determine whether Russia is a state sponsor of terrorism along with Iran and North Korea. Moscow slammed the decision, describing it as "Russophobic politics in one's own opportunistic goals, and not even in one's interests".

    A bill, known as the "Stopping Malign Activities from Russian Terrorism (SMART) Act", gives the US State Department a maximum of 90 days to determine and report to Congress whether Russia, according to American law, can be designated as a "state sponsor of terrorism". This designation has to be made by the secretary of state.

    Jo Jakobsen, a professor of political science and international relations at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, believes this just shows that US lawmakers generally view Russia as an adversary.

    "The bill is one of many similar pieces of legislation, the majority of which seek to use US economic power to change Russia's behaviour with respect to Ukraine, Syria, energy exports, election interference, and assassinations allegedly conducted by Russian intelligence services", the professor said.
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentiev
    Trump-Putin Talks in Japan

    Mr Jakobsen explained that since overt military power is ruled out in virtually any conflict, Washington seeks to exercise its policy through geoeconomic measures like the terrorism bill and others.

    "The risk for Russia, however, is a significant strengthening of US sanctions and secondary sanctions, which these recent bills indicate might be in the cards. Iran’s economic troubles are indicative of the economic effects that sanctions can have if the US goes all in. But Russia is a great power, and its economy is much more robust than Iran's", he said.

    In addition, the scholar noted that some of these bills will not pass all the hurdles they need to, and the presidential veto is one of them.

    But with respect to the "terrorism designation bill", Professor Jakobsen argues that this will not change much if anything.

    "It is ultimately the State Department’s and president’s decision, and they do not wish to put Russia, powerful and important as the country is, on par with North Korea and Iran. Such a designation would also complicate ongoing discussions about a settlement over eastern Ukraine (and probably Syria and Libya as well), and it would prompt Russian retaliation on some level", he stated.

    While the political science professor thinks the costs are higher than the gains for Washington, the strengthening of sanctions is possible, but "it would be far away from reaching an 'Iranian' level".

    Another requirement of the bill is for the State Department to determine whether the militias in eastern Ukraine can be designated as "foreign terrorist organisations".

    And according to Mr Jakobsen, if in the hypothetical scenario the rebels in Ukraine are defined as terrorists and Russia is designated a "state sponsor of terrorism", this would "change the situation drastically".

    "It would, as per US law, demand of the US to increase the level of sanctions significantly. It would also demand of the US to put pressure on other countries – including European states – to sanction and punish Russia, which would officially, in Washington, be labelled as an outlaw or rogue state".
    DPR withdraws heavy military equipment from Donetsk Region
    © Sputnik / Sergey Averin
    DPR withdraws heavy military equipment from Donetsk Region
    "This would seriously increase the tensions between Washington and Moscow. This is also the fundamental reason why all this is unlikely to happen (though not impossible)", the expert stressed.

    Professor David Woodard, a Clemson University political scientist and former political consultant for Republican congressmen, for his part, explained that Trump's foreign policy approach is "us versus them":

    "Putting Russia as a state-sponsored agent of terrorism helps define both the US and Russia. The State Department is - not surprisingly - unsympathetic with this policy", he said.

    According to the scholar, Trump thinks people negotiate only when they are forced to change. “This pugnacious approach makes Obama-era supporters unhappy, but it is crucial to the president's identification of the US as determined, strong, and different", Professor Woodward concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Terrorism, Iran, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    On Top and Over The Clouds: World Celebrates International Mountain Day
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse