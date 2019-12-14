Register
02:56 GMT +314 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A napalm strike erupts in a fireball near U.S. troops on patrol in South Vietnam, 1966 during the Vietnam War

    US’ Afghanistan Disaster Caused by Dodging Vietnam War Lessons, Seeking Only Public Opinion Cures

    © AP Photo /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/105612/66/1056126629.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912141077571145-us-afghanistan-disaster-caused-by-dodging-vietnam-war-lessons-seeking-only-public-opinion-cures/

    The Afghanistan Papers have revealed the US never learned the lessons of its loss in Vietnam, with US leaders seeking only how to turn around public opinion, a historian told Sputnik Friday. Indeed, the foundations of the 18-year-long Afghan War were laid just four years after Hanoi’s 1975 victory and based on nearly identical motives.

    “Governments lie, and they lie most about foreign policy, because foreign policy is less accessible than domestic policy to most Americans,” Peter Kuznick, professor of history and director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University and the co-author of the book and documentary series “The Untold History of the United States,” told Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear Friday.

    “Most Americans don’t pay a lot of attention, and so the governments believe that they can get away with just openly lying about this.”
    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/why-the-public-should-be-outraged-at-afg

    “It’s interesting that many people are drawing parallels between this recent expose about Afghanistan and the Pentagon Papers that Dan Ellsberg released back in 1971 about [the US war in] Vietnam,” Kuznick said. The massive whistleblowing divulgence revealed to the US public the extent to which the US government had lied to them not only about the waging of the Vietnam War, but also its extent, including the hitherto secret wars in neighboring Laos and Cambodia.

    Kuznick explained that in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the US government “kept telling the American people that we were winning the war in Vietnam. But if you look at the actual reports from the CIA, the intelligence people, the State Department, they all understood that we were not winning in Vietnam and that what the government was telling the American people would be necessary to win in Vietnam was not what they really knew. So they were sending American boys out to die and to kill for a lie.”

    “The same thing is happening in Afghanistan now. Not on quite the same scale in terms of the numbers of American troops deployed or the numbers of people being killed, but certainly in terms of the mendacity involved,” Kuznick told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou.

    However, contrary to the popular belief that the United States experienced a collective genuflective moment following the defeat in Vietnam and reassessed the wisdom of such overseas ventures, Kuznick said the origins of the mistake that became the Afghan War go back to the 1975 Church Committee, a Senate investigation of alleged CIA, NSA, FBI and IRS abuses of power. One of the committee’s primary subjects was the 1963 assassination of South Vietnamese dictator Ngô Đình Diệm, which the CIA helped direct and coordinate.

    “From the very beginning,” Kuznick said, “nobody looked at what really happened with Vietnam. They said, ‘We’ve got to put this behind us so we can move forward,’” and former US President Ronald Reagan tried to recast the Vietnam War as a “noble cause.”

    “This continued; it’s continued up to [former President Barack] Obama and [US President Donald] Trump, without any reckoning on Vietnam, so we never learned the lessons. The lesson that they learned was that we had to get over the ‘Vietnam Syndrome,’ because the Vietnam Syndrome said that the American people were hesitant to get involved in more reckless foreign operations like this - invasions, overthrows, regime change, nation building. So while the Americans were so hesitant, we had to get past this so we can continue to do what we’re doing around the world with one intervention after another.”

    This, Kuznick said, was why Reagan invaded the Caribbean island nation of Grenada in 1983 after he claimed the Cubans were building a military base there. Likewise, his successor, George H. W. Bush, claimed the US had defeated Vietnam Syndrome on multiple occasions, including after Operation Desert Storm saw Iraq’s massive military annihilated by a US-led attack in 1991.

    “It was only four years after 1975 that the United States got involved in Afghanistan,” Kuznick noted, when the US intervened in the fallout of Afghanistan’s 1978 Saur Revolution to create so much chaos that it would force the Soviet Union to intervene in defense of their ally, the socialist People’s Democratic Party of Afghanistan. Kuznick noted that US support for anticommunist Islamic militants in Afghanistan predated the Soviet intervention by several months.

    Kuznick noted that while Soviet Premier Leonid Brezhnev claimed “with the arrogance of the American leaders” they would be in and out of Afghanistan in “‘three or four weeks’ - they were in there for 10 years. It was a disaster for the Soviet Union and a disaster for the Afghan people.”

    “During that time, the United States was fueling this Islamic extremism. The people we were working with in Afghanistan … these were the Islamic extremists who blew back on us on 9/11,” Kuznick noted. “And the people we were supporting, it’s so important to understand this, the reason why they were upset with the government, the pro-Soviet government, was that the government was industrializing, doing land reform and, worst of all, educating women. The people we were supporting were the ones who would go into the schools, skin teachers alive, because they were teaching women in their classes.”

    Noting that the mainstream media consistently lined up behind the Mujaheddin cause in Afghanistan in the 1980s, Kuznick said a major contributing factor to that problem both then and now is that “there are no alternative voices allowed on mainstream media who critique American empire. There’s some dissenting opinion given on domestic policy, but almost none on foreign policy, and nobody with our perspective even gets on mainstream American media.”

    “It’s really obscene that a country fights wars all over the world, and its people know almost nothing about it and care even less,” Kuznick said. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US to Withdraw 5,000 Troops from Afghanistan, Close Bases under Draft Taliban Peace Deal - Reports
    US Airstrikes in Afghanistan Hit 10-Year High as War’s 18-Year Anniversary Passes
    ‘US Alone isn’t Expected to Succeed in Bringing Peace to Afghanistan’ - Pundit
    Tags:
    Zbigniew Brzezinski, CIA, regime change, syndrome, Vietnam, Pentagon Papers, War in Afghanistan, Peter Kuznick, Loud and Clear
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 7 - 13 December
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse