Register
16:10 GMT +313 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A sign for 5G is seen at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing, China November 22, 2019

    Blanket Ban on Huawei is Out of the Question in Europe - Chinese Scholar

    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 60
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107756/38/1077563856.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912131077566094-blanket-ban-on-huawei-is-out-of-the-question-in-europe---chinese-scholar/

    US President Donald Trump blacklisted the Chinese tech giant back in May amid allegations that Huawei is spying for the Chinese government - something the company has vehemently denied.

    As the US pressure to ban Huawei equipment across the globe is mounting, one of Germany’s largest mobile phone companies - Telefonica Deutschland - has announced it would work with Huawei and Nokia to build its 5G network.

    The Chinese tech giant was blacklisted by Washington in May 2019, with the American side claiming that Huawei was spying for the Chinese government - an allegation both the firm and Beijing firmly denied.

    Australia, New Zealand and Japan have all decided to follow Washington’s ‘advice’ and ban Huawei from the development of their 5G networks, but Europe seemed not certain despite authorities also questioning the safety of Chinese technology.

    During this month’s NATO summit in London which was marked by sharp disagreements on numerous issues, one issue seemed to unite the allies - "the threat of China". And Trump made sure to keep pressuring European members to not work with Huawei calling it a “security danger.”

    Beijing Bans Foreign Software and Computers

    China has retaliated against America’s anti-Huawei campaign by ordering state offices and public institutions to replace all US computer equipment and software in three years.

    Qinduo Xu, a senior fellow at the Pangoal Institution, a Beijing-based think tank, has called this move “de-Americanization”.

    “This is largely a response to the US efforts to kill Huawei over 5G technologies, as we know the accusation and crackdown on Huawei by Washington has been based on zero solid evidence. That's why people call it a technology war launched by the US against China,” he said.

    The expert believes that the Chinese government now feels that it simply cannot trust US companies or their software or use it for work and “China obviously can't afford to wait to find it out until the last minute.”

    At the same time, Qinduo Xu says that the impact on US companies will only be “limited. “The Chinese market for computers is huge. Those used by governments represent only a small portion,” he said.

    The scholar noted that Beijing’s decision gives a positive boost to Chinese manufactures.

    “This may help break the monopoly by the US in this sector. Competition between China and the US will benefit consumers as well as other countries in being able to select,” Xu explained.

    The US-China fallout and Trump’s decision to ban US companies from doing business with Huawei, has led to US tech giant Google blocking Huawei’s future access to Android updates. While Huawei’s new devices will still use Android as an operating system they now don’t come with Google apps, which means no YouTube, Google Maps and Google Play store.

    Xu believes that this will speed the development of its own software:

    “More importantly, it'll help Chinese software developers to speed up to provide the necessary software to replace the US ones. So both Chinese computer companies and software firms will enjoy a boost from the move in the next two to three years,” the academic said.

    Europe and 5G

    While politicians in Germany have been assessing the security risks of working with Huawei, apart from Telefonica Deutschland, Germany’s other biggest providers such as Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone warned that Europe will fall behind in the deployment of 5G if they ban Huawei. So blocking Huawei is easier said than done.

    Deutsche Telekom - the top mobile carrier in the country, in turn, has already launched 5G in some German cities using Huawei equipment.

    Huawei's strongest rivals in the field of 5G technology are Finland's Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson, but experts say that both companies are not really direct competitors to Huawei and Chinese telecoms giant technology is far superior.

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver
    © AFP 2019 / DON MACKINNON
    Half of Canadians Say Government Should Not Have Arrested Huawei CFO Meng - Poll
    Xu is certain that the European Union is unlikely to drive Huawei out of its market completely as some of its members have already signed contracts with Huawei over the 5G rollout.

    “Some countries, under the US pressure, may choose to work with other companies, but a blanket ban on Huawei is out of the question. The European Union has been a strong advocate of multilateralism, free trade and open market, it'll be difficult for them to take measures against their principle. The US ban on Huawei is out of geopolitical consideration, but the EU is not competing with China in that sense,” Xu concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    5G, Europe, Huawei, ban, China, Donald Trump, U.S
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of Government
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of State
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse