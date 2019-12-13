Register
14:35 GMT +313 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative leader Boris Johnson (C) reacts as the results are read out for the race to be MP for Uxbridge and Ruislip South at the count centre in Uxbridge, west London, on December 13, 2019 after votes were counted as part of the UK general election.

    'The Result Equates to Far More Than Simply One Party Beaten Another' - Author on UK Election

    © AFP 2019 / OLI SCARFF
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107756/52/1077565286.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912131077565700-the-result-equates-to-far-more-than-simply-one-party-beaten-another---author-on-uk-election/

    After the Tories have secured a landslide victory in the general election, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would repay the trust of voters and repeatedly promised to deliver Brexit.

    Rita Trehan, the CEO of Dare Worldwide, best-selling author and prominent Brexit adviser, shares her impression of the election outcome and reflects on whether Britain will pursue a planned and orderly exit from the EU, and if so what does that mean for jobs, the freedom of movement of people and on-going relationships with the European partners.  

    The expert believes that while the election result is emphatic, what happens next, is still unclear. The rise of sterling provides an indication, that the level of uncertain around whether we will or will not leave the EU, has lessened. What, however, remains, is what UK’s exit strategy and its impact will encompass?

    "While the UK has 2020, to work through the details, it would be wise for to not forget that it took the UK three years to try and get an agreement to what was merely the “terms of reference” and even then, we have been woefully lacking in being to pull this off," Trehan said. 

    She continues:

    "Yes, it is true that the large majority obtained by the Tories opens up the opportunity to get a lot more done. There is less need to rely on trying to win over and curry favours from the other parties, so Boris, who less than a year ago, was on the side-lines, has a golden chance to make history no matter what policy direction he pursues."
    A photograph taken in London on November 14, 2019 shows polling cards for the 2019 UK general election arranged as an illustration.
    © AFP 2019 / DANIEL SORABJI
    A photograph taken in London on November 14, 2019 shows polling cards for the 2019 UK general election arranged as an illustration.

    The expert believes that for businesses and workers within the UK and international companies, who have high levels of investment in the UK, it is time to rise again.

    "The time is now, to yet again step up and voice the needs of the economy and the needs of workers (both UK and EU nationals), and do so, in a way that ensures that this time their voice is heard. Now is the time to reframe the narrative that has hampered and hit the UK economy hard over the past several months."

    "The ultimate impact of last night’s result will take a few days to sink in, but when they do, people everywhere, not just in the UK, will come to the realisation, that the result equates to far more than simply one party beaten another in an election battle. It is the beginning of the writing of a new chapter of history.  What will be written, remains to be seen, it will be historic, but will it be for the right reasons… Expect to hear a lot more in the coming days and months on how Brexit has and will change the course of the world forever," Trehan said.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit, Boris Johnson, UK general election, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of Government
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of State
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse