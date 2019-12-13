Register
06:36 GMT +313 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, B battery 2-8 field artillery, fire a howitzer artillery piece at Seprwan Ghar forward fire base in Panjwai district, Kandahar province southern Afghanistan (File)

    Trump May Use Documents Exposing US Lies About Afghan War to Justify Exit - Ex-Official

    © REUTERS / Baz Ratner
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/105680/87/1056808748.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912131077559995-trump-may-use-documents-exposing-us-lies-about-afghan-war-to-justify-exit---ex-official/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The release of secret US papers revealing widespread disillusion about the Afghanistan War will make it easier for President Donald Trump to end US military involvement there, said former State Department Political Officer Matthew Hoh.

    Earlier this week, the documents, whose existence was revealed by the Washington Post newspaper, were mainly generated by a multi-year government project called Lessons Learned to pinpoint US mistakes during the 18-year long Afghan War, the longest in American history, in order to avoid them in the future.

    "Trump may point at it and use it to strengthen his arguments to end the US military involvement in Afghanistan," Hoh said.

    Hoh also said it could be used to advance the peace talks with the Taliban and the implementation of a ceasefire.

    The former diplomat said the documents amount to a "smoking gun" that exposes how hundreds of people, filling a variety of roles and responsibilities, all engaged in "deception and malfeasance in order to keep the war going."

    "US generals, diplomats and officials on all levels up to the Oval Office have spun facts and misrepresented the actual progress being made with the war in Afghanistan in order to keep the American empire in power and, presumably, in order to keep and further their careers," Hoh said.

    The documents were obtained by the Washington Post under the Freedom of Information Act after a three-year-long legal battle. They include interviews with around 400 former servicemen, commanders, generals, diplomats, and intelligence officials involved in Afghan operations.

    On Wednesday, US military officials told Congress the United States is considering leaving a small footprint in Afghanistan, although they did not give specific numbers. The United States has around 14,000 troops in Afghanistan, with most of them training and assisting local forces.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    ‘Abusive’ US Treatment of Afghans Has ‘Exacerbated’ Warfare in Afghanistan
    Failure of Peace Talks Will Amount to US Admission That Afghan War Gained Virtually Nothing - Prof
    CIA-Backed Afghan ‘Death Squads’ Behind ‘War Crimes’, Targeted Civilians - Report
    Tags:
    US military, Donald Trump, documents, Afghanistan War
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of Government
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of State
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse