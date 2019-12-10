Register
20:40 GMT +310 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    NHS

    ‘This Has Been Drip-by-Drip Cutting of Resources in NHS That Has Culminated in This Crisis’ - Doctor

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gordon Joly / NHS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107646/88/1076468817.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912101077533915-cutting-of-resources-in-nhs-has-cumulated-in-this-crisis/

    A leaked NHS email has revealed that a 12-year-old girl with learning disabilities and mental health issues had to stay in a hospital A&E for 57 hours for a specialist bed to become available. The girl represents one of four children left “in the middle of an emergency department” because of bed shortages as the depths of the NHS crisis are shown.

    Dr Dean Eggitt, a doctor and general practitioner, has shared his views on the NHS crisis.

    Sputnik: Leaked emails have revealed a 12-year-old girl with learning disabilities and mental health issues was made to stay in a hospital A&E for 57 hours for a specialist bed to become available, representing one of four children left “in the middle of an emergency department” because of bed shortages. How significant is this and what does it tell us about the ongoing crisis in the NHS?

    Dean Eggitt: The fact that we in the NHS right now could allow a vulnerable 12-year-old girl to sleep on the floor in need of desperate care for a very serious problem is a damning anecdote for the difficulties that the NHS is struggling with at the moment. We do not have enough resources to safely care for patients and this has not been a sudden problem. This has been a drip-by-drip cutting of resources in the NHS that has culminated in this crisis that we're experiencing at the moment.

    Sputnik: Will these cases have an effect on the election and the image of the top parties before Thursday’s election?

    Dean Eggitt: For many people that I speak to, the NHS is the single most important part of this election that's coming up. My patients want to see that their generation and the next generation are cared for sufficiently and that we don't continue to see austerity causing harm to the population. I feel that the majority is likely to want to vote to any party that is going to care for people with humanity and invest in care in the NHS and social care. 

    Sputnik: Yesterday, Boris Johnson refused to look at a picture of a child sleeping on the floor in a Leeds hospital. Can we expect a statement and even emergency measures from the PM on the NHS crisis? In your eyes, is this a problem that Johnson is committed to tackling? 

    Dean Eggitt: I find it hard to believe that any one individual person cannot look at a child who is suffering and want to do something about it. The idea to not look at a picture of a child who is suffering suggests to me that somebody is trying to distance themselves emotionally from the harm that is being created by their policies and trying to stick to a party line.

    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn looks on during a general election campaign event in London, Britain November 27, 2019
    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    'Nonsense': Jeremy Corbyn Refuses to Dox Source of Leaked NHS Dossier, Denies Russian Link - Report
    It worries me then, that the party line from our current party who's in charge and our prime minister is wilfully known to be harmful to people. I personally want to see the populous vote for a party who cares about patients, who will look at a patient who is suffering and want to do something about it and show their emotions and be compassionate.

    I don't feel that we have that now. What I would like to see from our government is an open and honest conversation with the population, asking them what they want the NHS to be. At the moment, the NHS is a pawn, where politicians use it for their own ends and their own political needs. We need to speak to people and say "what do you want the NHS to be? Do you wanted to care for everybody for everything, or do you want it to provide basic needs?" and then provide what the population requests. At the moment, I feel it is providing what politicians request and not what patients need.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    resources, health, National Health Service (NHS), United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Planning the Best Trip Ever: Top 10 Fascinating Sites to Visit in 2020
    Planning the Best Trip Ever: Top 10 Fascinating Sites to Visit in 2020
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse