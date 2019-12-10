Register
07:25 GMT +310 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Activists walk past the front of the Trump International Hotel during the, Hands Off Venezuela!, 16 March, 2019, Washington

    US Must Let Venezuelans, Bolivians Sort Out Their Own Governments - Senator

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107330/99/1073309960.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912101077528212-us-must-let-venezuelans-bolivians-sort-out-their-own-governments-state-senator/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States must stop interfering in the internal affairs of Venezuela and Bolivia and remove the crippling sanctions on Caracas, Virginia State Senator Richard Black said.

    "We [the United States] simply need to leave Venezuela alone. Let them be. Let them sort out their own government. I think that would be best for the whole world," Black said.

    The United States began intensifying sanctions against Venezuela in January just days after US-backed opposition leader and one term lawmaker, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself president of the country. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused Guaido of being a Washington puppet and said the United States was orchestrating a coup to seize the country’s natural resources.

    "The United States - the State Department, the CIA - chose this young fellow, Juan Guaido, to be the president," Black said. "He's a joke, nobody listens to him and he's a total puppet. Most nations don't recognize his presidency."

    Although Venezuela’s socialist government has not been effective, the state senator added, outside forces should not try to determine the country’s future.

    "But it's not my government and it's not for me or for any American to determine how the Venezuelans should run their affairs. I will tell you that my confidence in my analysis was a little bit shaken because I always thought that the Venezuelan economy was in bad shape because of the government. But it's hard to sort out how much of it is the government and how much of it is the sanctions," Black said.

    Black continued to say that Washington should lift the blockade and the sanctions against Venezuela which is causing "unimaginable suffering" especially by cutting the country off from trading its oil.

    "We have demonetized their currency, and through the international banking system we made the Venezuelan currency worthless and then we go and we say, ‘Well look how bad this government is, their currency is worthless.’ Well, they didn't make it worthless, we made it worthless," Black added. "Then, we've had a virtual blockade on their oil exports. And then we say, ‘well look they can't feed their people,’ - well they can't feed their people because we've cut off all of their sources of income. So, the whole thing has been so poorly done."

    Black pointed out that the situation in Bolivia is "a little bit different."

    "The coup in Bolivia was carried out by the military, which removed Evo Morales. While it's true that Morales’ re-election had irregularities, he did have strong support. And his successor was a virtual unknown," he said. "You know, again here we are, the US is selecting its anointed ruler. I just believe it would have been better for Bolivians to work things out themselves. The irregularities that had occurred were the subject of internal struggles in Bolivia. I just don't think it's up to us to sort it out."

    Black believes, however, that the United States had a special interest with Bolivia because the Latin American country has very large deposits of lithium, which is an essential ingredient for modern batteries.

    "I think this influence is our desire to see a new government there," he said. "I think there was concern on our part that the Chinese might begin to exert influence within Bolivia. And that it might have somehow make it more difficult for the United States to obtain lithium for batteries that we're now using in automobiles... I think it was part of the equation at least."

    Venezuela and Bolivia are not the only countries that have recently experienced instability - protests have erupted in countries across Latin America including Colombia, Bolivia, Chile and Ecuador.

    "The United States, many years ago, hundreds of years ago, established the Monroe Doctrine which said, essentially, that Latin America would be under the dominion of the United States. And unfortunately, the way that we have applied the Monroe Doctrine has been very heavy-handed, and because of that, we have been involved, particularly in Central America, involved in overthrowing governments that we disliked," Black said. "Sometimes they were socialist or communist leading and we just did not like having that type of thing get closer to our borders."

    "But the problem is, that all of this destabilization, that overthrowing one government after another has exacerbated the immigration problems and the problems with drug cartels; and having Latin America destabilized the way it is driving this massive uncontrolled immigration into the United States across the southern border," he noted.

    Black continued to say that the destabilization has also empowered the drug cartels, like the Sinaloa Cartel and some of the others.

    "It has really given them almost the power to govern Mexico and they have extended a web, a sort of a spider web of drug distribution points that extends to every city in every town and every village in the United States," he explained.

    "And so, I just think if we stop micromanaging the region and we allow people to experiment with whatever form of government they want that we would be much better off," Black concluded. "I think Latin America would be far wealthier and far more stable, and that would relieve some of these pressures on the United States. But that would require us to just sort of take a new look at how we apply the Monroe Doctrine and it would require state to use a much gentle hand than we do now."

    The United States and only 50 other countries have recognized Guaido as head of Venezuela. Russia, China, Turkey, and several other countries continue to recognize Maduro as the only legitimate Venezuelan leader.

    Bolivia's former President Evo Morales stepped down on November 10 and later fled to Mexico following protests that broke out in response to his reelection for a fourth term and the military's calls for him to resign. Most of Bolivia’s senior officials have resigned as well. As a result, opposition lawmaker Anez declared herself interim president. Morales has characterized the situation as a coup.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Investigates Venezuela Providing Passports to Hezbollah Members
    US Slaps New Venezuela-Related Sanctions on Six Oil Tankers
    US Vows to Prevent Venezuela, Cuba From "Hijacking" Protests in Latin America – Pompeo
    US Slaps Sanctions on 17 Individuals, 29 Entities From Serbia, Cyprus, Venezuela and Latvia
    Russia to Refrain From Joining US Meddling in Venezuela's Affairs - Senior Lawmaker
    Tags:
    internal affairs, foreign interference, interference, Bolivia, Venezuela, USA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Push it to the Limit: Southeast Asian Games Kick Off in Philippines
    Push it to the Limit: Southeast Asian Games Kick Off in Philippines
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse