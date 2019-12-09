Register
21:52 GMT +309 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn practicing in the studio before the start of the Channel 4 News' General Election debate in central London, Thursday Nov. 28, 2019

    #GE2019: 'Labour Are Trying to Target the Waverers of Their Own Base' – Expert

    © REUTERS / Kirsty O'Connor
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107747/31/1077473106.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912091077524767-ge2019-labour-are-trying-to-target-the-waverers-of-their-own-base--expert/

    Labour's John McDonnell has promised to deliver a budget to "end austerity" in a speech setting out the party’s priorities for its first 100 days in government. The shadow chancellor vowed to get "money moving out of Whitehall and the City" if Labour wins the election.

    Professor Alistair Jones from the Department of Politics at De Montfort University Leicester has shared his views on Labour's promises ahead of the December general election.

    Sputnik: On Monday, the Labour Party’s, John McDonnell promised to deliver a budget to "end austerity" in a speech setting out Labour's priorities for its first 100 days in government. How significant is this statement and are these targets set by Labour possible?

    Alistair Jones: This statement is quite profound. It has been flagged up throughout the entire campaign that Labour wants to end austerity, that they want to reinvigorate the public sector, because the public sector can actually drive the entire economy and so what they're wanting to do is find a way of taking it forward. There are a number of issues here, one of which is to what extent it is affordable, and what Labour have tried to do is to map out the numbers, but they have been questioned as to whether or not they are wholly viable.

    Overall, the picture is that the state ought to be more actively involved in the economy as it had been throughout most of the Second World War period and that can drive the entire economy forward. Within this we see issues, in particular, around the green industry - trying to get the whole economy to be more environmentally friendly, especially noting the climate change emergency that has been declared. This is what McDonnell is trying to give more detail towards to highlight to the voters that it's not just "pie in the sky" and big pitches, it's actually trying to make it a bit more specific.

    Sputnik: On the back of these announcements, we’ve seen the Conservatives repeatedly criticise where the funding for these policies will come from and that Labour will bankrupt the country. Will Labour bankrupt Britain with these policies? What effect would these policies have on Britain’s economy?

    Alistair Jones: The idea that it will bankrupt the economy is "pie in the sky"; that is totally fictitious. What we actually see is with some of the planned renationalisation, it's not necessarily about buying out the company straight away; rather, it's simply not renewing the contracts when they come up for renewal. So we'll see a gradual renationalisation of the railways, which will cost a lot less than anticipated.

    What must also be borne in mind with each of these nationalisations is that in doing so, that will bring more revenue back to the government as well. If you look at the train industry as being the best example of this, there are huge subsidies that are still given out to all of the private sector companies that are busy delivering the rail service and some of them still struggle to make a profit.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech to workers during a Conservative Party general election campaign visit to John Smedley Mill in Matlock, central England, on December 5, 2019.
    © AFP 2019 / HANNAH MCKAY
    Boris Johnson Takes Aim at Pro-Brexit Labour Seats Across UK in Last Push Before National Vote
    What Labour are saying is: "let's keep that money in house, let's do it ourselves and we can actually do it more effectively and more efficiently". So the plan is [that] it's a long term strategy, and it's not to say it's not risky.

    It does involve a great deal of risk, but at the same time no more risk than a private company doing these services and then failing, as we've seen with, for example, a number of academies around the country, which have failed, and then the public sectors have had to come in - local councils have to come back in to bail the school's out and all the money that has been invested has disappeared. What we're going to be seeing is a more transparent system that is broadly affordable and will be funded, in part at least, by taxes on the most wealthy.

    One of the scaremongering things that we've seen in all this is there's going to be higher taxes. Yes, it will be higher taxes for the top, probably 5% at most, maybe even less than that in the population. The vast majority of the public, according to Labour's plans, are not going to see an increase in taxation.

    Sputnik: With four days to go before Britons head to the polls, will these statements and Labour’s policy commitments help the party’s performance and equally encourage voters to vote tactically?

    Alistair Jones: I think this message is aimed more at Labour waverers - those people who are thinking "well I want Brexit to be done. I'm not sure about Jeremy Corbyn, but I don't like Boris Johnson". These people, they're trying to say to them; here is a strategy, here are thoughts that are going to help the country and they're going to help you.

    They're trying to target the waverers of their own base. Now the knock-on effect of that is if this is successful, some of those marginal constituencies that the Conservatives have been targeting in the belief that they can win them may actually stay in Labour hands.

    Making predictions on general elections is a fool's game, but my feeling at the moment is that we are likely to see a Conservative government with a small majority, potentially single figures, I would say not more than 20, but there is a huge caveat to that.

    Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn practicing in the studio before the start of the Channel 4 News' General Election debate in central London, Thursday Nov. 28, 2019
    © REUTERS / Kirsty O'Connor
    Labour Member Called for 'Complete Extinction of Jews', Nearly Got Away Clean, Bombshell Leaks Say
    What we have in this general election is 650 individual elections in each constituency and what we may see in some constituencies, such as, for example, in Dominic Greaves' constituency, where he is standing as an independent against the Conservatives, is that these independents might actually hold the seat and that will fly in the face of national swings.

    We've also heard rumours that Boris Johnson's seat is suddenly looking a little bit insecure, because the local Labour candidate has been working his socks off trying to persuade people that he can represent the people of South Ruislip and Uxbridge far better than Boris Johnson will do and Boris Johnson has not been turning up to any of the hustings meetings there.

    So we may see in individual constituencies significant changes that fly in the face of national swings, but overall, if all the swings stay uniform, then we are looking at a Conservative majority government; but there is still the possibility, though it is becoming a little bit more remote, of a hung Parliament and then we're back to where we were beforehand - where we have a hung Parliament, no government able to form a majority, and Brexit not being done.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson, economy, Budget, UK general election, UK Labour Party, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Push it to the Limit: Southeast Asian Games Kick Off in Philippines
    Push it to the Limit: Southeast Asian Games Kick Off in Philippines
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse