Register
14:08 GMT +309 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The World Bank Group building is seen at the start of the Annual Fall meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank on October 10, 2008 in Washington, DC.

    Professor: Why Should the World Bank Take Orders from the United States?

    © AFP 2019 / TIM SLOAN
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/105546/47/1055464779.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912091077520532-professor-why-should-the-world-bank-take-orders-from-the-united-states/

    US President Donald Trump criticized the World Bank’s decision to lend more money to China and said it needs to stop giving it loans after the international financial institution approved a new plan to aid China with $1 billion to $1.5 billion in low-interest loans annually through June 2025.

    Trump took to Twitter to voice his frustration: "Why is the World Bank loaning money to China? Can this be possible? China has plenty of money, and if they don't, they create it. STOP!" the US leader tweeted on Friday following the World Bank's move.

    ​The US has argued that China has enough money and is capable of lending cash to other countries as it does under its "Belt and Road Initiative".
    But according to the plan, the lending is set to gradually decline. The World Bank has lent China an average of $1.8 billion per fiscal year in the last five years.

    Kevin Dowd, a professor of finance and economics at the University of Durham, has rebuked the Trump administration's policies with regard to the financial institution.

    "The World Bank lends to China to help the country advance desirable reforms, such as fiscal and monetary reforms, reforms to promote the private sector or promote health or social services. One should keep in mind that World Bank lending to China is low in absolute terms, and falling too, and is in keeping with the World Bank's policy that loans should be phased out as countries get richer. There is absolutely no justification for the US to be kicking up this kind of fuss", the scholar stressed.
    Chinese 100 yuan notes
    © AFP 2019 / FRED DUFOUR
    Chinese 100 yuan notes

    While the economist believes that the World Bank has by now "outlived any usefulness" he called the US pressure campaign "inappropriate".

    "The US is already the World Bank's biggest shareholder, and so already has the most influence on its policies. But this apparently is not enough for the Trump Administration, which wants to tell the World Bank that it should stop lending to China altogether", Dowd explained.

    As to why in his views the World Bank opposes Trump's policy on lending to China, given the fact that the US has the largest quota in its share capital, the professor noted: "Like the World Bank or not – and I do not – it should be left to go about its business without this kind of political meddling from the US".

    Dowd also pointed out that while it is possible that the US can somehow influence the World Bank's decisions due to its share ownership, it has no right to make these sort of demands:

    "If the US doesn't like those rules, then it should seek to use its shareholding to influence them, not drive a spoke through them by demands such as these", the academic concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    US-China relations, loan, World Bank, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astride Together: Wives of World Leaders Enjoying Horseback Riding
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse