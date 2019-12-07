Register
22:37 GMT +307 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump talks on the phone aboard Air Force One during a flight to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to address a joint gathering of House and Senate Republicans, Thursday, January 26, 2017 (File photo).

    Dems' Fixation on 'Russian Meddling' Almost Obsessive – Analyst on Allegedly Tapped Trump Calls

    CC0 / The White House
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/106686/05/1066860528.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912071077512596-dems-fixation-on-russian-meddling-almost-obsessive--analyst-on-allegedly-tapped-trump-calls/

    US Democrats recently abandoned their narrative of accusing Donald Trump of conspiring with Moscow to "steal" the US elections in 2016 and are instead trying to impeach him on the basis of conspiring with Kiev in order to do the same in 2020. But it seems that a fresh report by The Washington Post has resurrected the "Russia meddling" trend.

    Communications between US President Donald Trump and his inner circle, including personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani, regarding the alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine into meddling in the 2020 presidential race, may have been wiretapped by foreign powers, The Washington Post reported, quoting anonymous US officials on 6 December. But out of all those who might have listened, the media outlet’s interviewees singled out Russia for reasons that are unclear in the report.

    Why specifically Russia? When asked about the report, Matthew Wilson, an associate professor of political science at Southern Methodist University, noted that Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats have been focused on the alleged "Russian meddling" topic for some time now and that their fixation "borders on obsessive".

    "Having been disappointed by Robert Mueller's failure to find convincing evidence of Trump campaign ‘collusion’ with Russia, they feel that this Ukraine imbroglio gives them a second bite at the apple”, the analyst explained.

    Wilson added that as the 2020 presidential vote approaches, the amount of reports on alleged "Russian efforts to 'hack' American democracy" will only increase. He noted, though, that unless these reports signal meddling in actual voting machines or election databases, they should be treated as "a bit over-hyped".

    Addressing the claims made by The Washington Post’s sources, the analyst pointed out that POTUS had still acted, albeit unwisely, within the legal boundaries by using his personal phone. He also opined that the allegations about Russia listening in on the talks hold no water due to a lack of evidence.

    "Did they discuss sensitive diplomatic or security information?  Maybe.  Did the Russians monitor the communications?  Probably.  Did they use any information gleaned for purposes injurious to the interests of the United States?  Maybe.  But we don't have proof of any of that", Wilson said.

    Trump himself says he hasn't used personal cell phones "for years".

    Ukrainegate and Impeachment Probe

    After years of fruitlessly trying to find evidence of a Trump campaign conspiracy to "steal" the 2016 presidential election with Russia's help, Democrats have switched their attention to another political scandal that they utilised to start an impeachment probe against POTUS in September 2019.

    House Democrats believe, based on third-hand evidence reported by an anonymous whistleblower, that Trump pressured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to start a criminal probe against Joe Biden – a former vice president and frontrunner to be Trump’s election opponent in 2020. The alleged probe would have focused on Biden's alleged efforts to get his son, Hunter, out of legal trouble in Ukraine in 2016 by unduly forcing the then Ukrainian administration to stop a criminal investigation into him and the Burisma gas company, where he worked.

    US Senator Chris Murphy
    © Flickr / Brookings Institution
    Democratic Senator Claims GOP 'Colleagues' Mulling Vote to Impeach Trump

    Trump has denied abusing his power as president and accused the Democrats of trying to affect the upcoming election by organising yet another "witch hunt" against him by using a report by a "politically biased" whistleblower, whose identity has still not been revealed.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    White House Informs Congress It Will Not Participate in Upcoming Trump Impeachment Hearings
    Impeachment Clause Concerns? Melania Trump Caught Misspelling Santa Claus’s Name
    ‘Sad, But Yes’: Michael Bloomberg Says President Trump Should Be Impeached
    FLOTUS Accused of ‘Faux Outrage’ After She Bashes Trump Impeachment Witness For Naming Her Son
    Democratic Senator Claims GOP 'Colleagues' Mulling Vote to Impeach Trump
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, wiretap, Democrats, Russia, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astride Together: Wives of World Leaders Enjoying Horseback Riding
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse