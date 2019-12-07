Register
16:29 GMT +307 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) element of the U.S. ballistic missile defense system launches during a flight test from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, U.S

    'We Have to End Arms Race Before it Results in Possible Nuclear Holocaust' - Scholar

    © REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/105417/04/1054170411.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912071077508861-we-have-to-end-arms-race-before-it-results-in-possible-nuclear-holocaust---scholar/

    On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to prolong the New START Treaty between Moscow and Washington without any preconditions. The US, however, is still attempting to bring China into the equation, stating that Beijing also has to participate in a new arms reduction agreement.

    Dr Mark Gubrud, an adjunct assistant professor of peace, war, and defence at the University of North Carolina, has explained what the challenges and prospects are for the last major arms reduction accord.

    Sputnik: In Washington, a senior Pentagon official suggested the Trump administration is not interested in an immediate extension and "sees no rush anyway" as New START doesn't expire until February 2021. Why is the US not interested in offering to extend the treaty? Why wait to the expiry date?

    It is a presidential decision, so you are asking about the reasons for Donald Trump. Here I can only speculate and offer a plausible narrative. 

    Trump in a past life expressed his fear of nuclear weapons, and he is by no means a Cold Warrior, old or new. But the Republican Party has a dwindling yet still substantial group of hard-core warriors, many of them hostile & suspicious of Russia and basically all of them broadly opposed to arms control.

    President Trump came to office hating President Obama and everything he'd accomplished, and viewing New START as Obama's treaty, like the Iran deal which he promptly scuttled. 

    Titan II was the longest-serving ICBM (Intercontinental Ballistic Missile) in the US Air Force strategic arsenal
    CC BY 2.0 / Flickr/Mark Mauno
    Titan II was the longest-serving ICBM (Intercontinental Ballistic Missile) in the US Air Force strategic arsenal

    But very few people don't think we're better off with strategic nuclear warhead ceilings in place, so the administration has struggled to define its policy on this, talking vaguely about a better deal and about bringing China in. That, of course, has gotten nowhere.

    Now Trump is under threat of removal, and being pressed to the wall about his relationship with Russia. Democrats have become very hostile to Russia generally, but still, strongly support New START and want it renewed.

    For Trump to abandon his talk of a new treaty bringing in China, and simply agree to renew -- as can be done at any time with only the signatures of the two presidents -- would appear to be yielding to the Democrats, implying his political vulnerability. It would also reinforce the narrative of his softness toward Russia, and risk some of his support in the Senate.

    So I think that Trump will not renew New START as long as he is under impeachment. However, if the Senate acquits him, he will likely proceed with renewal, hoping to reclaim his presidential authority and position himself for re-election. 

    If he is removed and replaced by Pence, my first guess is the new president would want to do the same, for the same reasons. If Pence is also removed and Pelosi is the successor, of course, she will renew. 

    Any of the Democrats running for president would also renew upon taking office if Trump or Pence have not.

    Sputnik: What reasonable changes can be made to a possible new version of New START?

    We really should be looking to renew this treaty as-is, with no changes that would require Congressional approval. Russia has already stated that its new Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle should count in the START warhead totals, and this could be affirmed by an exchange of presidential letters or unilateral signing statements.

    However, if negotiations are reopened, or looking toward future agreements, clearly we should seek a further round of reductions with the goal of global zero in mind. 

    If the US is serious about bringing China into strategic nuclear arms control, the US and Russia must first reduce their warhead totals by a factor of three at least, which will leave them still well above China's. It will be necessary to bring in at least the UK and France as well since both have totals comparable to China's.

    That would make it a P5 deal, which is logical, but then before long, it will be necessary to engage all the nuclear-armed states and begin to take the UN nuclear weapons ban seriously.

    Russia would like to see limits on missile defence coupled with limits on nuclear weapons. I think that is unlikely but I do have hope that our missile defence cancer, which has been steadily growing and tearing apart global security for 20 years, can finally be treated, maybe even cured. Yet this administration has revived dreams of space-based anti-missile weapons, which would double as anti-satellite weapons and create a new confrontation in orbit, with satellite vs. satellite strike times measured in seconds.

    The launch of the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle
    © Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
    The launch of the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle

    This is just one aspect of a metastasising big-power arms race, mostly in non-nuclear weapons. Space, hypersonic, autonomous weapons, ships, missiles, and submarines... all need attention and there is much that can be done with verifiable, multilateral measures to slow and end this arms race.

    Sputnik: John Bolton stated in a May 2019 interview that while no final decision has been made, a New START extension is unlikely. Do you think Bolton was right in his predictions? Is the USA really planning not to renew New START at all?

    Bolton is out now and his prediction should be regarded as political activism more than prognosis, but he has left some people in place who are trying very hard to make that come true.

    Sputnik: China's decision to not participate in a possible trilateral treaty is in keeping with its 2010 White Paper on National Security which states that the countries possessing the largest nuclear arsenals bear special and primary responsibility for nuclear disarmament (China has around 290 warheads, while Russia and the US are estimated to have approximately 6,490 and 6,185).

    In your opinion, what is behind China's reluctance to participate in the alleged trilateral strategic arms reduction treaty? Can China take advantage of this moment and build up its nuclear potential?

    China can embark on a major build up of nuclear forces at any time, but we have not seen signs of intent to do so. Rather, China is engaged in a major build up of primarily non-nuclear military might, including space sensors and weapons, aircraft carriers, submarines, drones, artificial intelligence and autonomous weapons, hypersonic, and missiles galore. 

    This is what the US is really concerned about, so trying to involve China in New START is I think a somewhat confused American response. We should be trying to engage them bilaterally and multilaterally on broader issues of stability, security, and arms control. I think the US approach to supporting friends and allies in the Western Pacific must also change fundamentally.

    Sputnik: In your opinion, could the New START meet the same fate as the INF and be abandoned? What are the possible consequences of such a scenario?

    Ultimately, we have to end the arms race before it breaks out into a war that likely ends in a nuclear holocaust. That's where we are now, and that's where we'll still be if New START expires, except with one more "seal of the apocalypse" broken.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    denuclearization, New START Treaty, New START, Donald Trump, United States, Russia, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astride Together: Wives of World Leaders Enjoying Horseback Riding
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse