Boris Johnson 'Should Certainly' do Interview With Andrew Neil – Brexit Party Member

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn are set to participate in their final head to head TV debate later this evening.

Johnson remains under scrutiny for refusing to accept BBC presenter Andrew Neil’s invitation to a one on one interview, despite the fact that every other major party leader has done so.

But with just under a week remaining until the UK’s general election, could the public still be influenced by a bad performance from either the Conservatives or Labour tonight?

And is the Prime Minister wrong to avoid Andrew Neil?

Sputnik spoke with the Brexit Party’s Owen Reed to get his views on the matter.

Sputnik: Is Boris Johnson wrong to avoid conducting an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Neil?

Owen Reed: I do think that TV debates are vital for democracy, as a lot of people are undecided. However; from the last few that we’ve had, a lot of people still seem to have not made up their minds over who to vote for, but that might be because they don’t like the candidates in them.

I definitely think politicians should be scrutinised, and Boris should certainly do an interview with Andrew Neil; every other party leader has, so I don’t see why he wouldn’t. Everybody knows that Andrew Neil is a fantastic interviewer, he’s absolutely torn apart every other candidate, and he’s going to tear apart Boris Johnson as well, he just needs to accept it, he needs to face these questions just as everyone else has. At the end of the day, we live in a democracy and people need to be questioned and scrutinised.

Sputnik: Will the Conservatives be able to win a majority following next week’s general election?

Owen Reed: I do think that the Conservatives will get a majority, although a very small one. I think we’ll also see a lot more of the Liberal Democrats than people anticipate, even though in recent weeks analysts have been stating that they won’t make too much of an impact, but I think they could, because a lot of people will just not vote for Labour, and the next best party for a lot of remainders is the Liberal Democrats, so I think people are underestimating them too.

Sputnik: Is Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal better than leaving under WTO rules?

A no-deal Brexit is obviously preferable for me, but I think that we can start with Boris Johnson’s agreement, he did indicate that he’s not actually going to go for political alignment, and that a free trade agreement is all he’s going to go for, so if he goes down that route; I’ll support him one hundred percent, however, if he carries on down the route of the current political declaration; and follows that completely, then it’s not Brexit.

The political declaration literally signs us up to everything in the EU, it would be like leaving the EU in name only if we went ahead with that, so I think if Boris Johnson goes with no political alignment and for a free trade agreement, then I’ll back him one hundred percent.

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.