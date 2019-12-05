'Quite Probable' That Johnson Will Win Majority in Parliament – Chairman of the English Democrats

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to deliver Brexit, reduce crime and increase funding available for the NHS within one hundred days of the general election result, should his Conservative Party win a majority in the House of Commons.

The statement comes as all major political parties in the UK are making their last bids to garner public support before voting gets underway next Thursday.

Robin Tilbrook, Chairman of the English Democrats, reflects on the possible outcome of the general election and also shares his opinion on whether the bold statements made by the Prime Minister come back to haunt him once again.

Sputnik: Will the Conservatives win a majority in parliament following next week’s general election?

Robin Tilbrook: Opinion polls seem to be suggesting that at any rate in England, the Conservatives do have a lead, but I think that part of the issue surrounding whether Boris Johnson will get an outright majority, would be how the Conservatives do in Scotland, as it seems that they are basically majoring on being the party of the union, and seem to be having some sort of success in capturing the pro-union vote.

If they do succeed in doing that; they will hang on to quite a few MPs in Scotland, and that will make a big difference to the numbers the Conservatives have got in parliament, so I think it is quite probable that Boris Johnson will get an overall majority in parliament.

Sputnik: Will Boris Johnson be able to deliver on his promises within one hundred days?

Robin Tilbrook: Can Boris Johnson deliver? He’s saying that we must get Brexit done, but I don’t think his deal is actually Brexit, and the fact is that both Johnson and May before him were willing to hand over control of the armed forces, but I don’t see how you can say you are a sovereign country if you don’t even have command and control over your own armed forces. After the Boris Johnson Brexit deal, the British Army will remain under the control of the EU under the title of EEUFOR, so that’s the extent to which the deal is not actually Brexit.

There are many more reasons you could cite as to why it is not what everybody is expecting, but could that be done in the time that he says? Yes, because one of the things he’s done this time is make all Conservative MP candidates sign up to voting for his deal, so that would then go through parliament fairly shortly after it reconvenes, and the deal would then be signed up.

We’d then wind up with potentially years of negotiations on the free trade agreement, so it’s by no means finished, and personally I think that as people start to realise what a bad deal it is, and how much longer the whole thing is going to drag on, they will get more and more disgusted and fed up with the Conservatives.

Sputnik: Could the Conservatives lose popularity going forward?

Robin Tilbrook: One issue that could damage the party more in the future is whether the UK will get proper control over immigration under Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, and the answer is no. When people start to realise that, and that we still haven’t got our fishing back; the support for the Conservative Party will evaporate, and quite probably permanently because they’ve made an absolute mess of the whole process.

The other thing that will be revealed is that they are not really a patriotic party, but globalists. One of the things that people think is a bit striking about Boris Johnson, is that his first passport wasn’t a British passport, it was an American passport, because he was born in America, when he went to Oxford he was an American student, so he’s not somebody who’s a died in the wool patriot at all, contrary to what some of the media make out.

