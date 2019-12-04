Register
17:33 GMT +304 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    India and Pakistan flags

    Pakistan Submits Compliance Report, Indian Analysts Say Desperate Ploy to Exit FATF's Grey List

    CC BY 2.0 / Umair Khan / Umair Khan Happy Independence Day!
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107650/20/1076502058.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912041077481700-pakistan-submits-compliance-report-indian-analysts-say-desperate-ploy-to-exit-fatfs-grey-list/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Facing the risk of being placed on a blacklist alongside Iran and North Korea by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force, Pakistan submitted a compliance report on Tuesday.

    The whole purpose of Pakistan submitting the compliance report well before the February 2020 deadline is aimed only at bypassing the threat of being upgraded from the "Grey List" to the much harsher and more financially debilitating "Black List", Indian analysts in New Delhi said.

    Islamabad submitted the report to the FATF’s joint group on Tuesday to showcase its efforts to change the country’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing laws. It is now hoping for a favourable response by the month-end, Pakistan daily The News International quoted Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar as saying.

    “Pakistan is a master at getting compliance reports and legislation passed or approved and then figuring out ways to circumvent them. Their past record clearly suggests that. There is also doubt and criticism over whether they are really even prosecuting individuals designated as terrorists globally,” Sushant Sareen, Senior Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), a New Delhi-based think tank, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    “The objective is to get out of the FATF’s Grey List without clearing up their act. This seems to be the trajectory in which they are heading,” he added.

    Commenting on the timing of the submission of the compliance report just four days before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore is to deliver its verdict on terror financing cases (23 in total) against globally-designated terrorist Saeed and his accomplices, Sareen opined: “As regards Hafiz Saeed – they (courts of Pakistan) may indict people like him on 7 December. But as has often happened in the past, Islamabad has this innate ability to hide behind its judicial process, where the hearing of such cases continues endlessly and it will all be back to square one.”

    “If we go by past record, a verdict against Hafiz Saeed may be visible on paper and in the public domain, but courts in Pakistan allow people like him to go free or release him on bail, etc., and also don’t hesitate to blame India in spite of their being actionable intelligence” said Qamar Agha, another Indian analyst.

    “Pakistan’s judiciary is increasingly being influenced by fundamentalist groups like the Jamaat-e-Islami and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) which is an offshoot of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind. These groups also have close links with the Pakistan Army and militant organisations subscribe to their ideology. I feel this revival of cases is all just drama,” he added.  

    Asked why Islamabad is anxious about submitting compliance reports to the FATF well before the February 2020 deadline, Agha said: “Of course it wants to get off the Grey List. Foreign investment is not coming in and the country’s economic situation is precarious and critical, very bad actually.”

    “The international community is fully aware of the fact that militants are operating in an unrestricted manner; infiltration is taking place. Who is funding them? The Pakistan state obviously. Pakistan has the support of Arab nations and some countries in South East Asia, but ultimately western nations will determine whether it remains on the Grey or Black List,” Agha further maintained.

    Islamabad is hoping that anti-money laundering watchdog FATF extends the current deadline of complying with the 27 listed action plans from February to June 2020. The FATF had already granted an extension till February 2020 during its plenary meeting in October this year after it confirmed that Pakistan had cleared only five of the 27 action plans.

    The task force has warned Islamabad that it would be put on the blacklist if it did not comply with the remaining 22 plans related to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing.

    The first formal response from the FATF is awaited at the end of this month.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Pakistan Sets Up FATF Cell to End Terror Financing - Report
    Pakistan Placed on ‘Enhanced’ Blacklist by FATF Terror Watchdog's Subgroup
    India Claims Pakistan Under Pressure From FATF Functionaries
    FATF Watchdog Urges Pakisan to Comply With Anti-Terrorism Action Plan by February 2020
    Tags:
    expert analysis, analyst, Indians, Lahore, Punjab, anti-terrorism legislation, Court, money laundering, finance, terrorism, terror, Hafiz Saeed, report, compliance, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), France, Paris, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a ceremony at the township of Samjiyon County, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 2, 2019.
    Kim Jong-un Inaugurates North Korea's New Town of Samjiyon
    Dealing With The Donald
    Dealing With The Donald
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse