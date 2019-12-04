Register
11:25 GMT +304 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Workers prepare the 'welcome centre' prior to the NATO alliance summit, at The Grove Hotel in Watford, south-east England on 3 December 2019.

    Time to Reform NATO? Alliance Became Irrelevant Nearly 30 Years Ago After USSR's Collapse – Analyst

    © AFP 2019 / ADRIAN DENNIS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107747/52/1077475249.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912041077479251-time-to-reform-nato-alliance-became-irrelevant-nearly-30-years-ago-after-ussrs-collapse--analyst/

    The 70th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation has been overshadowed by a growing rift between the bloc's leaders and the ambiguity of goals of the former Cold War instrument, which have prompted France, Germany and Turkey to call for the military bloc's reform.

    On 3 December, Donald Trump lashed out at French President Emmanuel Macron over the latter's November remark, made in the aftermath of Washington's withdrawal from Syria which made way for Turkey's advance, that the alliance was "brain dead". Trump denounced the notion as "very nasty" and "insulting" for the 28-member alliance.

    Earlier, the French president refused to apologise for the provocative comment, outlining the bloc's major pain points, including the post-Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty situation, the relationship with Russia and China, the Turkey issue, and the question of who is the real "enemy" of the alliance.

    ​"Is our enemy today, as I hear sometimes, Russia? Is it China? Is it the Atlantic alliance’s purpose to designate them as enemies? I don’t think so," Macron asked rhetorically on 28 November, standing alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. "Our common enemy at the alliance is, it seems, terrorism, which has hit all of our countries."

    Rift is Growing Between US and EU

    According to Pye Ian, an independent US political analyst, NATO's main problem is that it "became irrelevant nearly 30 years ago upon the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the Kremlin’s firm promises not to attempt a forceful land expansion westward."

    The analyst notes that to some extent, Macron's concerns reflect the willingness of Germany, France, Italy and Spain – "at the least" – "to trade openly and freely with Russia, China and their economic allies" in order to deal with the continent's "chronic economic weaknesses".

    However, European nations have been essentially blocked from doing so by "sanctions, embargoes, currency attacks, false flag fiascos, perennial threats and other impeding means" weaponised by the US and largely supported by the UK, he notes.

    One of NATO's perceived "threats" is China's dominance of 5G telecommunications networks. Earlier, Washington managed to persuade some of its allies to get rid of China's Huawei equipment by threatening to scale down intelligence exchange. According to Ian, the truth of the matter is that China's telecom products "threatens to break up an Atlanticist-preferred global monopoly over communications – and eventually, individual mobile commerce – surveillance capabilities".

    At the same time, Trump's tariff policy is deepening the rift between the US and its European NATO allies. On Monday, the US president vowed to impose 100% tariffs on $2.4 billion in French products over Paris' taxes on digital services provided primarily by US high-tech giants. In October 2019, the United States targeted $7.5 billion worth of European exports. Commenting on Trump's controversial punitive policy, Daniel Ives, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities in New York, and Thomas Prusa, Professor of Economics at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, come to the conclusion that the tariffs "are not being paid by foreign suppliers but by American taxpayers".

    Military officials work around a Russian transport aircraft, carrying parts of the S-400 air defense systems, after it landed at Murted military airport outside Ankara
    © AP Photo / Turkish Defense Ministry
    Military officials work around a Russian transport aircraft, carrying parts of the S-400 air defense systems, after it landed at Murted military airport outside Ankara

    Turkey Treated as an Outsider by US, EU

    Macron's November rebuke of NATO prompted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to outline his own vision of the military bloc's future and highlight the need for the alliance's "renewal". While the Turkish president is citing solidarity and unity as the "building blocks" of NATO, the problem is that Ankara is becoming increasingly at odds with the alliance over the recent years, Ian highlights.

    "Despite being a NATO member for decades, Turkey has regularly been treated as an outsider", the analyst remarks, referring to the US and EU's controversial response to the 2016 attempted coup in Turkey, the EU's hesitance to let the country accede, as well as US financial threats against Ankara, which sent the lira down against the US dollar. Given all these, it's hardly surprising that Turkey is turning "eastward", Ian notes, citing Russo-Turkish rapprochement.

    Additionally, Ankara is still struggling to promote its security agenda in Syria among NATO member states and has recently threatened to block the alliance's Baltic initiative unless it recognises Kurdish militias as "terrorists". Earlier, in November, Turkey withdrew from NATO's military drill in Norway after Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Turkey's founder, and Erdogan were displayed as "enemies".

    However, Turkey's acquisition of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system has sparked one of the crucial internal debates of the jubilee summit, according to Ian.

    "Turkey’s buying of the Russian S-400 is a bold step taken – by any nation, let alone a NATO member – in declaring the irrelevance of NATO to its stated original intentions as a wider alliance", Ian says. "Naturally, the Russian S-400 retains design and technology that is more difficult to survey, monitor and track than are fifth-generation fighter jets or any other hardware provided by ‘traditional’ NATO members."

    France, Germany Offer Plans to Reform NATO

    Following the row provoked by Macron's harsh criticism of NATO, France and Germany came up with separate plans for how to reform the 70-year-old military alliance. On 20 November, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his German counterpart Heiko Maas suggested that a group of independent respected experts may be formed to debate how to strengthen NATO's political thinking as well as the alliance's vision of its values and aims. The initiative was hailed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as “eminently reasonable”.

    "That NATO persists as an organisation at all begs the question over NATO’s leading elements intending upon belligerence as means of preventing sustainable economic competition arising from anyone else within the strategically critical energy, mineral and technological sectors," Ian highlights.

    According to the political analyst, the alliance's "credible reform should foremost involve its member nations' pledging not to interfere with any other member's global economic interests".

    "Anything short of that and NATO’s organisational irrelevance becomes all the more blatant, with perhaps further member nations of the alliance emulating what Turkey has been doing by conducting independent arms and energy trading away from the preference of NATO’s core custodians", he concludes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Queen Elizabeth II Marks 70th NATO Anniversary With Throwback Footage on Instagram
    NATO ‘Well Past its Sell-By Date’ As Members Quarrel, Dodge US Policy
    NATO London Summit Day One Highlights: Trump-Macron Row, S-400, Syria, Avoiding Cold War With Russia
    Tags:
    5G, Huawei, China, Russia, S-400, NATO, Turkey, Germany, France, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a ceremony at the township of Samjiyon County, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 2, 2019.
    Kim Jong-un Inaugurates North Korea's New Town of Samjiyon
    Dealing With The Donald
    Dealing With The Donald
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse