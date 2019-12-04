Register
04:41 GMT +304 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is pictured at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany, September 5, 2019.

    Trump’s Delay of Trade Deal, Attacks on Huawei ‘Not in The Interest of World Economy’

    © REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107747/83/1077478312.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912041077478336-trumps-delay-of-trade-deal-attacks-on-huawei-not-in-the-interest-of-world-economy/

    US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the US has no intention of setting a deadline to finalize the highly anticipated trade deal with China. While 45’s remarks had a major impact on the stock market for one day, one expert argues there is much at stake for the world with the delay of the deal - especially in developing countries.

    Trump’s Tuesday argument that it is he, rather than China, who is in control of the trade deal did not appear to convince the stock market, translating into a 280-point plummet in the Dow Jones Industrial Index.

    The Wall Street Journal, citing analysis by UBS and Fomalhaut Techno Solutions, reported Sunday that Huawei - a longtime target of US sanctions and accusations of intellectual property theft - has recently begun shipping its latest Mate 30 smartphone, which contains absolutely no US hardware. The firm’s ability to purchase parts from US companies has been seriously hampered by its placement on a US Department of Commerce blacklist, requiring companies to obtain special licenses prior to the sale.

    While Huawei and other China-based companies are finding alternatives in the face of the ongoing trade war with the US, some countries - even those allied with the US - may suffer as a consequence of Washington’s smear campaign.

    Jude Woodward, author of “The US vs China: Asia's new Cold War?”, joined Radio Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary on Tuesday to discuss Trump’s trade deal announcement and what may come about as a result of the delay.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/why-the-us-china-cold-war-is-not-thawing
    Woodward told hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon that “at least as far as the electorate is concerned,” Trump has found that “being tough on China plays well,” and he “genuinely believes that the trade war launched by the US can succeed in putting some substantial pressure on China.”

    She went on to explain that because of Trump’s focus on the 2020 presidential election and the US’ longtime efforts curtail China’s economy and associated developments, Trump is unlikely to make more progress on finalizing a trade deal.

    At the same time, Washington’s desire to maintain pressure on Beijing could negatively impact the US’ relations with other countries, as Chinese, multinational giants such as Huawei have business dealings in countries all over the world - including nations allied with the US.

    “This trade war is not in the interest of the world economy or of business,” Woodward argued, highlighting that developing countries are oftentimes impacted on a larger scale by such disputes. “The attacks on Huawei go … way beyond attacks on a particular company - they hold back the development of 5G.”

    “But I don’t think that in the final analysis Trump cares about that, because the decisive thing, really, is whether the major allies - the European allies - break with the US over this. But there’s no sign of them doing so in a substantive way,” Woodward said.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Say Cheese! Trump Administration Proposes Face Scans for All Travelers Crossing US Borders
    Several US Marines Plead Guilty to Human Trafficking, Drug and Weapons Charges
    ‘Brazen Flaunting of Hatred’: Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Joining Hong Kong Protests ‘Hardly Surprising’
    Dealing With The Donald
    US House Intel Committee Approves Impeachment Inquiry Report
    Tags:
    Huawei, Beijing, stock market, Dow Jones, China, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Dealing With The Donald
    Dealing With The Donald
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse