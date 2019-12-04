Register
04:41 GMT +304 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured), ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019

    NATO ‘Well Past its Sell-By Date’ As Members Quarrel, Dodge US Policy

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107747/47/1077474738.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912041077478285-nato-well-past-its-sell-by-date-as-members-quarrel-dodge-us-policy/

    US President Donald Trump is currently in Paris, France, attending a summit celebrating NATO’s 70th anniversary. However, the multiple disputes between members suggest that the alliance is losing strength, Alexander Mercouris, the editor-in-chief of The Duran, told Sputnik.

    The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is a military alliance between 29 North American and European countries, which was established in 1949 by 12 members amid the beginnings of the Cold War between the socialist Soviet Union and its Eastern European allies and the capitalist Western powers who formed NATO. 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/china-in-the-crosshairs-as-nato-leaders-

    “You have a lot of things going on. Firstly, there is the major disturbance that comes with having Donald Trump be the president of the US, a leader of the country that far and away dominates NATO. But secondly, five years into what is now a very prolonged and very deep confrontation with Russia - which lots of Europeans don't welcome and which Donald Trump himself [has] doubts about - there is growing concern about that confrontation and where it’s going,” Mercouris told Loud & Clear host John Kiriakou on Tuesday. 

    “And there’s also great questions about the whole viability of the entire enterprise, and that isn’t even taking into account the fact that with NATO having been enlarged … the alliance is struggling to reconcile the incompatible views of its different members,” he noted. After the socialist Warsaw Pact alliance, NATO’s counterpart in Eastern Europe, fell apart in the late 1980s, NATO nearly doubled in size as former Soviet allies switched sides and the Soviet Union itself was split into 15 successor republics, including Russia, with the new Baltic republics also joining the Brussels-based security pact.

    So, [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and Turkey have a particular policy in Syria which the rest of NATO isn’t happy with,” Mercouris noted. “Turkey isn’t happy with these ideas about protecting Poland and the Baltic states, which it has no real interest in. And, of course, Turkey prefers at the moment to build close relations with Russia,” he explained.

    “The ultimate story, I think here, is of an alliance that is well past its sell-by date and which is struggling to provide a coherent reason why it should continue going the way it has,” he noted.

    On Wednesday, NATO member states will sign a joint summit statement that recognizes the “rise of China” and the “security implications” that such a rise could have for NATO members.

    “China has the second-largest defense budget in the world and has recently displayed a lot of new, modern capabilities including long-range missiles able to reach the whole of Europe and the United States,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced Tuesday.

    “The reason why China is [being designated a threat is] because, of course, the US -  which to be clear is the hegemonic power at the center of the NATO alliance - has a major quarrel with China It is unhappy with the rise of Chinese influence in the Pacific,” Mercouris told Sputnik. “It is worried about the extent of the Chinese economic challenge. It is dragging its European allies into its quarrel with China. I think the reason that this has happened is because some of the NATO states and the NATO bureaucracy have taken the line of least resistance on this issue, which is to agree with what the US wants.”

    Trump on Monday said that French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent comments that NATO was undergoing “brain death” were “very insulting.”

    "I think that's insulting to a lot of different forces," Trump told reporters Monday, saying that Macron’s remarks were a “very, very nasty statement, essentially to 28 countries.” 

    "You just can't go around making statements like that about NATO. It's very disrespectful,” Trump added.

    “It symbolizes the underlying and basic truth, which is that this is an alliance well past its sell-by date, which [has] no real, coherent reason for existing. What makes all these quarrels between Trump, Erdogan and Macron so bizarre is that all of them have at various times said the same thing; all of them have questioned the reason for NATO existing; all of them have questioned the sense of this quarrel with Russia,” Mercouris explained.

    “Unfortunately, what is happening is that beneath the surface of all these quarrels, the people who are making the real decisions in NATO are increasingly becoming not so much the big political leaders as the officials” who are part of the NATO bureaucracy, Mercouris said. “And the officials do have all kinds of strategies.” 

    “There is still, as we have seen so vividly in the impeachment proceedings in the US, a desire for further confrontation with Russia, a desire to move military forces over closer to Russia, a desire to play all kinds of geopolitical chess games against Russia in the Balkans and all sorts of other places,” he continued. 

    “Because the political leaders are unable and unwilling in some cases to get a grip on this process, the drift toward further confrontation continues. Because that's what the bureaucracy is programmed to do. That will only change if there is a major crisis … or unless some political leader within NATO finally manages to break free of all the other constraints and finally get a grip on the situation,” Mercouris noted.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Greets Foreign Leaders Ahead of NATO Meeting – Video
    Londoners Protest NATO and US President as Trump Arrives in UK for Bloc's Summit - Video
    NATO at 70: Bloc Cannot Hide Infighting Which Has Been Ongoing In Recent Years – Commentator
    Corbyn Vows to Confront Trump at NATO Summit in Buckingham Palace
    Queen Elizabeth II Marks 70th NATO Anniversary With Throwback Footage on Instagram
    Tags:
    China, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, summit, NATO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Dealing With The Donald
    Dealing With The Donald
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse