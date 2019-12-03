In November, Germany came up with a plan to reform the asylum procedures for irregular migrants arriving in Europe to allow them to get registered and distributed among EU states while still behind the outer borders of the continent.

Werner Patzelt, a leading expert on German domestic politics and professor emeritus of political science at the Technical University of Dresden, expressed his opinion on the issue.

Sputnik: Why are migrants who have been deported allowed to return? What's the basis for decision-making in such cases?

Werner Patzelt: The deepest reason is the traditional permissiveness of Germany's approach towards immigration. Those who claim to need political asylum can regularly count on a benevolent procedure, in the past apparently even with a repeated try. The most obvious reason, however, is the fact that neither the European Union as a whole nor Germany as its most attractive destination for migrants has any effective border or immigration control. As a result, deported migrants have a significant incentive to make a second attempt to stay in Germany.

Sputnik: What consequences could this situation have for German society and the country's security?

Werner Patzelt: As for German society, there is increasing frustration with the government's handling of migration affairs, decreasing trust in the parties running the country, growing support for the AfD, and the spread of - even quite unfairly - xenophobic feelings. As for security, returning asylum seekers represent only a small part of the overall challenge of imported political tensions among migrants from different origins, and of the homegrown radicalisation of some immigrants who live in Germany but despise this country and its standards of behaviour.

Sputnik: How might this influence the domestic political situation in Germany?

Werner Patzelt: It will work only for a limited period of time to push successfully the climate issue into the foreground of German political discourse, while the follow-up problems of insufficiently handled immigration do not stop affecting people, particularly those from the lower classes. Implausible migration regulations, and a permissive administrative behaviour towards migrants, will go on nourishing anti-establishment protest. From this, the CDU will suffer - and the AfD will draw further support.

