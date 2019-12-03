Register
08:51 GMT +303 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A demonstrator bangs a pan during a protest on the second day of a national strike, in Bogota, Colombia, 22 November 2019.

    Protests in Colombia & Chile Show That Neoliberal Reforms Don't 'Work Well' – Political Analyst

    © REUTERS / LUISA GONZALEZ
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107738/23/1077382342.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912031077466553-protests-in-colombia-chile-show-that-neoliberal-reforms-dont-work-well-political-analyst/

    Nation-wide protests continue in Colombia despite President Ivan Duque's announcement of a "National Conversation" aimed at calming the unrest on 24 November. Gonzalo Fiore Viani, a lawyer and political analyst, outlines the driving factors of the Colombian turmoil.

    On 2 December, Duque agreed to negotiate an end to the anti-government protests with the strike leaders in parallel with a National Conversation that was denounced by the Colombian National Strike Committee last Thursday for not being truly "inclusive".

    Earlier, the committee, which comprises unions, students, university lecturers and indigenous groups, published a list of 13 demands which includes the suspension of neo-liberal economic reforms, the dissolution of Mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron (ESMAD) after the death of 18-year old protester Dilan Cruz, and the implementation of the 2016 peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

    Indigenous Factor in Colombian Protests

    According to Gonzalo Fiore Viani, a lawyer and political analyst from Cordoba, Argentina, it was clear from the very beginning that Duque’s initiative would not help to calm down the situation, since the problem is much broader it appears at first glance.

    "Look at what happened in Chile, Pinera launched a series of government initiatives to try to bring an answer to the protesters but it didn’t help at all," Viani stresses.

    Shedding light on the complex nature of the Colombian unrest, the political analyst highlights "the indigenous factor".

    "According to the 2018 census, 1,907,617 people in the country belong to native communities, that is, 4.4 percent of Colombians," he notes. "According to the data managed by social organisations, every 72 hours an indigenous man is killed at the hands of the paramilitaries. The highest percentage of them is in the northern region of Cauca. According to the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca (CRIC), 22 indigenous people were killed there during 2018. While so far in 2019, the victims from those communities amount to 56."

    On 29 November, representatives of the CRIC, an organisation based in the south-western Cauca department, joined demonstrators in Bogota, to protest against the killing of indigenous people by illegal armed groups and drug traffickers.

    Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, rebels walk in their camp in La Carmelita near Puerto Asis in Colombia's southwestern state of Putumayo, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
    © AP Photo / Fernando Vergara
    Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, rebels walk in their camp in La Carmelita near Puerto Asis in Colombia's southwestern state of Putumayo, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

    FARC and Rural Land Reform

    FARC is yet another important factor in the Colombian protest movement which has to do with the 2016 agreement and the country's much-discussed land reform.

    "Colombia is the Latin American country with the highest level of land concentration despite having the third-largest number of agricultural workers, after Mexico and Brazil," Viani explains. "One percent of the largest farms in the country occupy 81 percent of the land while the remaining 19 percent is distributed among 99 percent of the farms. According to a study by Oxfam Colombia in 2018, one million peasant households occupy the same place that would correspond to a cow to graze."

    To complicate matters further, the land has become concentrated even more over the decades, he points out: "In 1960 only 29 percent of the country had farms of more than 500 hectares, but in 2002 the figure was already 46 percent and in 2017 it quickly rose to 66 percent."

    FARC, a Marxist guerrilla organisation, started its insurgency in the 1960s under the slogan of agrarian reform, seeking to redistribute lands to small peasants and ban large landholdings. The 23 June 2016 peace agreement inked between FARC and the Colombian government of President Juan Manuel Santos in Havana was supposed to deal with the agrarian inequality among other issues, envisaging the creation of Fondo de Tierras (a land fund) to distribute land to landless people or poor peasants, the protection of rights of small and middle-sized farmers, and government investments into rural communities.

    Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, left, shakes hands with with Rodrigo Londono, known as Timochenko, the top leader of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, after signing a revised peace pact at Colon Theater in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016
    © AP Photo / Fernando Vergara
    Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, left, shakes hands with with Rodrigo Londono, known as Timochenko, the top leader of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, after signing a revised peace pact at Colon Theater in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016

    However, the much-anticipated rural reform is still facing a lot of bumps in the road to its implementation, including resistance from large land owners, "anti-restitution" paramilitaries as well as an apparent lack of commitment from Colombia's right-wing government, although the country's Congress had passed a series of initiatives to deal with the land problem.

    For his part, Ivan Duque, who has been at the helm since 7 August 2018, has repeatedly called for reconsidering the peace agreement with the Marxist group, which prompted the protesters to include the full implementation of the Bogota-FARC peace provisions to their demands.

    In addition, the National Strike Committee is now also demanding that Duque kick off negotiations with the National Liberation Army (ELN), the country's remaining guerrilla organisation.

    Social Inequality is a Major Problem in Chile, Ecuador & Colombia

    Assessing the ongoing turmoil in Latin America, Viani underscores that "the greatest interrelation between the conflicts in Chile, Ecuador and Colombia are the major inequalities that the people in those countries suffer".

    "Especially in Chile and Colombia, which were the neo-liberal right-wing examples of countries that 'work well'," he notes. "During the demonstrations that artificial construction fell of and the inequalities of the systems were exposed."

    The political analyst points out that "at the beginning of the year it seemed that only Venezuela, Nicaragua or Haiti would be the focus of serious social conflicts", however, "massive demonstrations took place over the months in Puerto Rico, Honduras, Peru, Chile, Colombia and Bolivia".

    "One of the main characteristics of the protests, as in the rest of the world, is that there is no clear leadership, but rather a wide range of claims and especially, a great frustration of the people towards the traditional ruling class. Today the organisation, due to social networks and the immediacy of information, is much simpler", he opines.

    The Colombian protests erupted on 21 November over rumours that the government was going to raise the pension age and cut the minimum wage. The demonstrations were accompanied by violent clashes with the riot police which led to overnight curfews in Cali and Bogota. According to some estimates, at least four people have died, 533 were injured and 172 detained. The turmoil has become one of the largest since 1977 labour riots in which at least 13 were killed, over 100 wounded and thousands arrested. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    3 Police Officers Killed, 7 Injured as Car Bomb Explodes in Colombia's Santander de Quilichao
    Sparks Spew From Plane During Emergency Landing in Bogota, Colombia - Photos, Video
    Colombia Mobilised: Why Now?
    Maduro Says US, Colombia Prepare Provocation, Mobilises Venezuelan Army
    Tags:
    Ivan Duque, indigenous peoples, Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), turmoil, protests, Latin America, Colombia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse