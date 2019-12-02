Register
13:45 GMT +302 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Hamas militants. (File)

    Hamas Digs Its Own Grave by Executing the Innocent - Peace Activist

    © REUTERS / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/105402/76/1054027656.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201912021077459687-hamas-digs-its-own-grave-by-executing-the-innocent-peace-activist/

    After Hamas executed her brother in 2014 for suspected ties with Israel, Amal vowed she would put efforts into changing the Palestinian society to prevent more bloodshed. She is now a peace activist, but is sending a clear message to Hamas: "We want you out!"

    Amal, a 26-year-old native of Gaza, whose real name cannot be revealed for security reasons, will never forget that hot summer day in August 2014 when 45 bullets cut through the air, penetrating the body of her 40-year-old brother, executed by Hamas in Gaza for alleged collaboration with Israel. 

    His body - together with the bodies of other suspected collaborators - was dumped in a public place, near Al Azhar University, for others to see and fear.

    Oppressing the Innocent

    © @MohmdKerndl
    Video: Militants Attack Hama Airport in Syria
    Amal says she will never forgive the movement for the pain it caused: "Hamas is an oppressor and a terror organisation that kills innocent people, leaving kids orphaned and women widowed. That's why we hate them so much", she said over the phone, adding that executions of alleged collaborators have become widespread in recent years.

    In 2014 alone, amid Israel's operation Protective Edge that aimed at putting an end to the ongoing barrage of rockets from the enclave at Israel's southern towns, Hamas executed at least 44 people suspected of ties with the Jewish state, the Israel Defence Forces reported.

    But Amal says many of those killed were wrongfully accused.

    "My brother was innocent. My family repeatedly called on Hamas to provide us with evidence that would prove his guilt but those calls fell on deaf ears", she lamented. 

    Family's pleas to the Palestinian Authority and international organisations haven't helped either, with Hamas refusing to provide evidence linking Amal's brother to Israel.

    Eventually, it was the group's refusal that drew Amal and her family to the conclusion that the reason behind the execution was personal, not political.

    "Shortly before his imprisonment, my brother had a public dispute - that resulted in a fight - with one of Hamas' commanders. The militant, who believed he was publicly humiliated, vowed to take revenge", recalls Amal. 

    And he did. Several weeks after the feud, says Amal, her brother was arrested and thrown into a prison cell for nine months, leaving behind a wife and three kids. "He was a simple and a humble man, who didn't deserve the humiliation, the torture and the pain he went through", she said, adding that his death tore her family apart, creating a chasm between its members, with some, including Amal herself, relocating to Ramallah, unable to carry the heavy load of their loss. 

    Scrapping Hatred?

    With time the family managed to overcome the rift, but the wound hasn't healed. Despite the pain, Amal is working tirelessly to change the Palestinian society. Taking part in several peace-promoting projects, Amal gives lectures, builds bridges between Israelis and the Palestinians, and educates others that hatred is not a solution. 

    But she hasn't forgotten the damage Hamas caused: "Hamas is an oppressor that doesn't know what justice is. That's why we want them to be removed sooner rather than later", she summed up.

    Hamas, the Islamic group that controls the Gaza Strip and that's considered terrorist by Israel, seized control of the enclave in 2007 after it ousted its rivals - the officials of Fatah. Since then, dozens of alleged collaborators have been executed, with many others shot in their legs, a signature punishment used by Hamas to deter political opponents.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    rockets, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Palestinian Authority, activist, Israel, Hamas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse