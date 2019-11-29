Register
21:09 GMT +329 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Indictment Too Heavy a Load for Netanyahu - Body Language Expert

    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun/File Photo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images//107743/83/1077438396.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201911291077438476-indictment-too-heavy-a-load-for-netanyahu---body-language-expert/

    Netanyahu believes he is a victim, thinks a body language expert, but the load of the indictment is too much for him to carry. This is why he is asking for the support of the people and pointing a finger of blame at everyone but himself, according to the specialist.

    Thousands of Israelis were glued to TV screens last week as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation after Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblitt's decided to indict the prime minister in a series of graft probes that include receiving expensive gifts and buying positive coverage in exchange for tax evasion - allegations that Netanyahu denies.

    Dr Michelle Stein Teer, an expert on rhetoric and political communication, was one of them.

    "He opened his speech with his typical line addressing the citizens of Israel but this time his voice was hoarse and broken as if he was trying to stop himself from crying", said Stein Teer. 

    Accepting his fate?

    The expert, who has been analysing Netanyahu's body language for more than a decade, says that the load was too heavy for the prime minister - his shoulders, which are usually upright, fell as if he was unable to carry the weight of the AG's decision.

    "You can see that he didn't sleep much. His whole appearance showed exhaustion and stress. That's why he needed the support of the people, reminding them what he has done for the country he loves", she said.

    It was for "her", for Israel, that he fought and got injured, it was for "her" that he lost a brother [amid Entebbe hostage-rescue operation - ed.], and it was for "her" that he led countless battles in a bid to improve "her" image on the international arena.

    But his voice dropped when he started talking about the indictment. "But I have to tell you", said Netanyahu, "that it is a difficult, a very difficult, a difficult day for those who support and love me". Stein Teer believes that he meant every single word.

    Blaming the system

    "It was difficult for Netanyahu to swallow the indictment and one could tell that from the fact that he swallowed his saliva and used the word 'difficult' three times in one sentence while nodding. Also, he closed his eyes on a number of occasions, as if trying to create a divide between himself and the world", said the expert.

    Netanyahu believes that he is a victim and blames everyone around him, including the judiciary system and the police for not playing a fair game. "I deeply respect our judiciary but one needs to be blind not to see that something is wrong with the police investigators and the prosecutors", he said in his televised address.

    Former IDF Chief of General Staff Benny Gantz
    © AP Photo / Dan Balilty
    Benny Gantz Calls Upon Opposition to Unite, Says Netanyahu Could ‘Ignite Civil War’
    "Netanyahu blinks multiple times, closes his eyes and avoids eye contact and this can tell you that he doesn't believe in the purity of the establishment. He uses the word 'polluted' several times hinting that not only institutions but the entire process against him has been stained", she explained.

    While Stein Teer hopes that Netanyahu will be able to prove his innocence, she still thinks it is high time for him to leave to be able to concentrate on his legal battles. "It is not only his reputation that's at risk here. It is the reputation of Israel as a country that fights corruption", she summed up.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    body language, Indictment, Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 23-29 November
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse