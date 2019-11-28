Labour 'Have Made a Mistake' by Not Having Clear Brexit Policy – UKIP Scotland Leader

The Labour Party is rumoured to be re-assessing its general election strategy after polls have revealed that the Conservatives are on course to win a commanding majority in parliament. Labour’s critics claim that their policy towards Brexit, in particular, is not viable.

With the said plan being, of course, to negotiate a new deal with the EU and then hold a second referendum where the British public would be asked once again, whether they would like to leave or remain. UKIP Scotland leader Donald MacKay reflects on whether this convoluted Brexit strategy is enough to convince voters in the traditional Labour heartlands to abandon the party outright come polling day.

Sputnik: Have Labour been misguided over their Brexit policy?

Donald MacKay: I think they’ve made a mistake in not being quite clear from the beginning what their view on Brexit is, I don’t think you can ride two horses at once as they say, but they are now recognising that they’ve made a strategic blunder and are trying to correct it.

The sad thing is that there was once a very strong Eurosceptic body within the Labour Party, Michael Foote, Tony Benn, Peter Shore; their views were the same as mine, but that view appears to be smothered and Labour are trying to gauge where they think they might win in the general election, by pitching their stance on Brexit right in the middle, which has shown to be an error.

Sputnik: Do Labour still have a chance of winning December’s general election?

Donald MacKay: They certainly have a chance, I don’t think they will win; but they certainly have a chance because anything can happen, there are still two weeks to go until the general election, but the horror that confronts us is the possibility of a Labour-SNP coalition, which would be unthinkable.

Sputnik: Would it be better for the UK to leave the EU without a deal?

Donald MacKay: Without question, it would be better to leave the EU without a deal, the most important thing is just to get out. UKIP is standing seven candidates, and that’s what we’re standing on.

