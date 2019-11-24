Register
16:49 GMT +324 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Saturday, Feb. 3, 2007 photo, an Iranian technician walks through the Uranium Conversion Facility just outside the city of Isfahan 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran

    'Damage Inflicted to Iran Nuke Deal Will Backfire on Country-Participants', Analyst Warns

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe

    The continuous attempts by the US to pressure Iran into following its guidelines through the imposition of sanctions are doomed to failure, say Iranian scholars Sajjad Abedi and Hassan Beheshtipour, following the revocation of Fordow plant waivers by Washington.

    On 18 November, the US announced that it would cancel a sanctions waiver for Iran's Fordow plant on 15 December amid Tehran's gradual reduction of its atomic commitments following Europe's apparent failure to uphold their commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Earlier, Iran further reduced its nuclear commitments by injecting uranium gas into centrifuges at its underground Fordow nuclear site.

    US Adheres to Int'l Agreements Only When It Meets Its Interests

    According to Sajjad Abedi, a graduate of the Department of Nuclear Physics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and research fellow at the Iranian National Centre for Defence and Security, the latest US package of sanctions will not significantly affect the fate of the JCPOA.

    "The imposition of sanctions against Iran, which, as the United States suggests, will not allow the Islamic Republic to further develop its nuclear policy, is nothing but wishful thinking", Abedi suggests.

    He draws attention to the fact that it's the US, not Iran, who tore apart the Iran nuclear agreement and distanced itself from the participants of the deal. In response, Tehran "decided to take effective 'steps' within the framework of the deal to encourage the US to return to the nuclear agreement", Abedi says, insisting that the implementation of these steps indicates consistence in Iran’s nuclear policy.

    The Iranian researcher points out that the Islamic Republic of Iran has carried out its obligations under the deal for three years, which cannot be said of Europe and the United States.

    Following Tehran's decision to further downgrade its nuclear commitments, the European Union, France, the UK, and Germany issued a joint statement denouncing Iran's move. The European signatories to the JCPOA argued that for their part they had observed the deal's provisions. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif denied the allegations on 11 November asking his counterparts to show just one commitment that they had upheld in the last 18 months.

    ​Hassan Beheshtipour, an expert specialising in nuclear issues and Iranian-American relations, a political analyst on Press TV, echoes Abedi, stressing that Washington's pressure will only strengthen Iran's determination to pursue its current policy.

    "While conducting its foreign policy the US is solely being guided by its own interests", Beheshtipour says. "They voted for Resolution 2231 (on the JCPOA), but did not implement it, and though they concluded the nuclear deal it was they who unilaterally withdrew from it".

    According to the scholar, if Washington is dissatisfied with Iran's recent steps it should return to the JCPOA first.

    Those Who Do Not Observe Their Obligations Under JCPOA Will Suffer Losses

    The expert bemoans the fact that Europe is avoiding crossing Wasington's path because of America's economic superiority and warns that "the damage inflicted to the nuclear deal will backfire on all the country-participants", including the US.

    "The United States, like Iran, will suffer losses from the failure of the nuclear deal", he foresees. "But the US should not think that only Iran will suffer damage. All the signatories to the nuclear agreement who do not observe their obligations will suffer losses".

    Two months ago Tehran made it clear to the European signatories to the nuclear accord that it would pursue a fourth stage of nuclear obligation reductions unless the powers step in to protect Iran’s interests.

    The Islamic Republic began rolling back nuclear obligations on 8 May 2019 signalling that it would abolish JCPOA restrictions step-by-step every 60 days unless the EU take measures to counter the US sanctions imposed on the country's oil sector, bank operations, top level officials, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Iran Warns Regional Powers Won't Have 'Easy Life' if They Helped Create Unrest in Country - Report
    About 180 Riot Leaders Detained in Iran - Reports
    'Iran Under Extreme Pressure & Will Attack Again to Crack US' Campaign’ - US MidEast Commander
    Tags:
    uranium enrichment, Iran nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok