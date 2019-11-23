Register
18:49 GMT +323 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Images of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump

    Bumps in Road to Trump's China Deal: Looming Prospects of Tariffs & US 'Veto-Proof' Hong Kong Bill

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe

    The cancellation of an APEC meeting in Chile due to unrest disrupted Trump's plans to ink a partial trade deal with China in mid-November, while a unanimous vote by the US Congress on the Hong Kong Human Rights Act may complicate matters further. Beijing-based author Thomas W. Pauken II has outlined his forecast for the deal.

    Asian and European markets were shattered on 19 November by the reports of China's pessimistic mood about a "phase one" trade deal: citing an anonymous government source, CNBC reported that President Donald Trump's unwillingness to roll back tariffs was affecting Beijing's vision on trade talks.

    On Wednesday, Trump's threat to raise tariffs on Chinese goods if the two economic powerhouses do not strike a deal in the near future sent Asian stocks even lower. The next tariff deadline to levy new import taxes is 15 December, and the White House is still scheduled to go ahead with it.

    'Chinese are Prepared for the Worst Case Scenario'

    "The roller coaster ride of US-China trade talks is getting tiresome and the related drama just don’t capture much public attention anymore, including from the Chinese. Many Chinese have already set very low expectations and they are prepared for the worst case scenario as well", says Beijing-based political commentator Thomas W. Pauken II, the author of US vs. China: From Trade War to Reciprocal Deal.

    Commenting on the reported frustration among the Chinese with regard to Trump's hesitance to roll back tariffs, the author suggests that one "cannot finalise a US-China trade deal without both nations zeroing out tariffs and trade restrictions from both sides".

    "The only way this can be accomplished is through phases", he notes foreseeing that after the signing of the "phase one" deal this process will continue on for many months and perhaps a few more years ahead.

    Speaking to CNBC an executive from bond investment giant Pimco predicted that phase one could be finalised and inked in 2019, before Christmas. However, although one can expect that the phase one deal would be signed in the foreseeable future, phase two and phase three "remain distant", a Morgan Stanley strategist specified in an interview with the media outlet.

    Although the exact date of striking the much- anticipated partial deal remains unclear, Beijing signals that it's "willing… to work together to properly settle areas of common concern and strive for a phase-one trade agreement", as Gao Feng, China’s Ministry of Commerce spokesman, stated on 21 November.

    Washington's Hong Kong Bill May Exacerbate US-China Tensions

    The uncertainty surrounding the signing of the bill has recently been exacerbated by the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act which was passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives on 19 and 20 November, respectively. The legislation was denounced by the Chinese officials as interference in the internal affairs of Hong Kong and the People's Republic in general.

    The bill envisages imposing sanctions on those Chinese officials who, according to US lawmakers, commit human rights violations against Hong Kong protesters.

    It would also require the US secretary of state to check at least once a year whether Hong Kong enjoys enough autonomy to "justify treatment under a particular law of the United States, or any provision thereof, different from that accorded the People’s Republic of China".

    On Thursday, Beijing called upon Trump to veto the legislation: "If the US continues to make the wrong moves, China will be taking strong countermeasures for sure", said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

    However, Pauken explains that Trump "can’t veto the Hong Kong Human Rights Act, since it was passed unanimously by the US House and Senate".

    "The vote shows its veto-proof on Capitol Hill. President Trump has to accept the bill and sign it", the author concludes.

    Citing a person familiar with the trade talks Politico noted that the Hong Kong bill could become a barrier to the much-anticipated trade deal. For its part, Nikkei interpreted Trump's Friday statement as the president's apparent hesitance to ink the bill because the China deal is getting "very close".

    "We have to stand with Hong Kong, but I’m also standing with President Xi [Jinping]", Trump said. "We have to see him work it out".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Hong Kong ‘Punishment’ Bills Leave Trump Cornered in China Trade Talks
    China's Xi Jinping Says Wants Trade Deal With US, But Will 'Fight Back' if Necessary
    Why Unrealistic US Assessment of China's Might Pushing the Two Countries to Cold War
    Tags:
    Hong Kong, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, trade deal, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse