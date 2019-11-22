Register
04:03 GMT +322 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman walks past a banner depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the words Crime Minister outside the Justice Ministry

    ‘Too Many Loopholes’: Netanyahu May Avoid Quick Trial Thanks to Political Instabilities

    © REUTERS / Nir Elias
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was charged on Wednesday with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three ongoing cases, becoming the first person holding the post of the prime minister in Israel to be charged with bribery.

    However, despite the numerous charges against Netanyahu, there may still be “too many loopholes” to result in conviction of the prime minister, Miko Peled, the author of “The General’s Son - A Journey of an Israeli in Palestine” and "Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five,” told Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear. 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/israeli-pm-netanyahu-indicted-on-corrupt

    According to investigators, the prime minister is suspected of promoting the interests of telecommunications company Bezeq and its majority shareholder Shaul Elovitch in exchange for favorable coverage on the Bezeq-owned news website Walla!, Sputnik previously reported.

    “The Israeli political process, as interesting as it may be, is still just gossip compared to what is really happening in Palestine,” Peled told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    “Now, as for Netanyahu himself … the fact [is] that there are too many loopholes, I think, to start opening champagne bottles, because he still has the right, as a member of the Knesset [the country’s legislature] to ask for immunity. But he can’t do that, because the Knesset committees are not in session, because there hasn't been a coalition government, a coalition agreement … Until the committees sit, they won’t be able to give him or discuss the immunity possible for him. So the whole thing may be postponed until the next election,” Peled said.

    On Thursday, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gave the Knesset 21 days to form a coalition government after both Netanyahu and his rival, Blue and White alliance head Benny Gantz, failed to establish a ruling coalition.

    "This means that under the law, starting from today and within 21 days, the decision on who will bear the burden of forming the next government is vested in Knesset lawmakers ... This is a serious challenge for the state of Israel,” Rivlin said, Sputnik reported. 

    According to Peled, the lack of a coalition government means it’s unclear whether Netanyahu will have his immunity stripped, and whether the case against him will proceed.

    “So, we won't know until the end of the day today or tomorrow if he’s actually going to be indicted, because he has the right to appear and have the committee to hear his case on the issue of immunity, and then there’s going to be elections, and there’s going to be another year. And so, he’s going to be gaining time. This may or not be the case, but this is part of the reality that we are looking at right now,” Peled explained.

    “People are still debating the law [as to] whether or not a sitting prime minister can continue to sit as prime minister, even if he’s convicted. So this is being discussed as we speak right now,” Peled said.” 

    “It looks like the law says that it can’t. There was a law that was passed after a previous member of the Israeli cabinet was indicted, but it’s not clear if this applies to the prime minister or not. But there will be a lot of pressure on him to resign” if Netanyahu is convicted, Peled added, also noting that the chances of coalition government forming between Likud and Blue and White would be high in that scenario, since Netanyahu is the one standing in the way of a national unity government.

    Israel's political statemate began in April when, following elections that saw both Likud and Blue and White gain 35 Knesset seats, Netanyahu was unable to assemble a coalition comprising a parliamentary majority of 61 of the Knesset's 120 members. Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition also failed to secure a majority in the Knesset following a second election in September.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Netanyahu on Israeli Strikes in Syria: 'Whoever is Hurting Us, Will be Hurt'
    Netanyahu Says National Unity Government Should Be Formed to ‘Annex Jordan Valley’
    Israeli PM Netanyahu Points to 'Attempted Coup' as Attorney General Indicts Him in Corruption Cases
    What is Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Accused of? A Quick Explainer
    Tags:
    Indictment, charges, corruption, Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse