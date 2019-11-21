Register
22:00 GMT +321 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Duke of York Young Champions Trophy at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

    Story Surrounding Prince Andrew Begs the Question of Why There's Monarchy at All – Commentator

    © AP Photo / Liam McBurney
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    A lawyer representing some of Jeffrey Epstein's victims on Thursday called on the Duke of York to put himself forward to be interviewed by US investigators in the midst of the growing scandal. The lawyer, Gloria Allred, questioned Prince Andrew's pledge that he would assist with probes into the convicted sex offender "if required".

    According to John Steppling, a political commentator, Prince Andrew's interview was a disaster, making people doubt the necessity of monarchy in the United Kingdom.

    Sputnik: Could we see Prince Andrew agree to contact US investigators as the pressure of the Epstein scandal continues to rise? Could we see an extradition situation take place?

    John Steppling: I would doubt that he's going to make himself available. I mean, he did this interview, which perhaps seemed like a good idea at the time, but was a train wreck, you know, it was terrible from the point of view of the royal family. But everything that one asks about this story begs the question of why there is a monarchy at all - what useful role does he serve anyway? Here we have Andrew and it's a very peculiar case and we could talk at great length about the Epstein case, because it's complex, but will Prince Andrew make himself available? I seriously doubt it.

    Sputnik: What's the significance of him stepping down from royal duties at the Queen's request? 

    John Steppling: Well, it essentially means he's going to be nearly invisible moving forward, but stepping down from what? From having this extraordinary personal trust fund and these monies that all members of the royal family draw upon? I can't get past the anachronistic and kind of ethically challenged question of why there is a monarch. I suppose it's punishment enough that a grown man is being publicly scolded by the Queen - if it weren't somehow so morally repulsive.

    Jeffrey Epstein
    Sipa Press/Rex Features
    Epstein Didn't Kill Himself? Why Life & Death of the Accused Sex Trafficker Raising New Questions
    The whole thing would be quite humorous, but sadly it's not. It's humiliating for Andrew, it's humiliating for the royal family and who cares, you know? There are certainly far more pressing issues around and it is just time for this whole monstrous sort of apparatus institution to be abolished and to be done away with that. That's the punch line to all of this, I think.

    Sputnik: We’ve focused on the possibilities of him cooperating with US investigators, but say, for example, he doesn’t – what then? What effect could this have on not just Prince Andrew, but the case as well?

    John Steppling: Well, I mean the case is quite interesting because the Epstein case has been a case of damage control on several fronts, starting with his obvious murder in custody. Those two police officers were fired for "not paying attention", in quotation marks. So clearly the Epstein case threatens a lot of people and there are people who are implicated and associated with it who are already tarnished by that association; where the case goes, I kind of think there are a lot of forces that would like this case to go away somehow, but there's a lot of titillation involved in this. People like to read about anything having to do with, you know, illicit erotic activities - especially with celebrities. So it has traction because of that, but the real core importance of it, the important people who protected him, I doubt we'll ever know that. Not for another few decades anyway.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    scandal, Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    From Runway to Parliament: Top 8 Dazzling Winners of Beauty Pageants Who Became Politicians
    Faustian Bargain
    Faustian Bargain
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse