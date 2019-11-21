Register
    Leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech laying out the plan for the party following the Brexit vote in June 2016, in London, February 24, 2017.

    Labour’s Brexit Stance 'Completely Against' 2016 Referendum Result – UKIP Member

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Opinion
    Labour has officially launched its manifesto ahead of December’s general election, with party leader Jeremy Corbyn pledging to negotiate a new Brexit deal and then hold a second referendum on the matter. But does Labour realistically have a chance of winning outright, come polling day?

    According to UKIP’s Alan Graves, Corbyn’s Brexit policy goes against the will of the British population.

    Sputnik: What is your take on Labour’s Brexit policy?

    Alan Graves: Jeremy Corbyn’s Brexit policy is something that I cannot support. If you actually listen to the details, and some of his senior members have already explained what his policy is - it is to have a second referendum on the so-called deal, still leaving the option to remain in that referendum and then once the people have told him what they want, he will then campaign to remain.

    To me, that goes completely against the decision of the 2016 referendum, which at this moment in time has still not been carried out.

    Sputnik: Would the renationalisation of certain sectors be beneficial?

    Alan Graves: On a personal level, this is not my party’s stance, I think there is some advantage in renationalising certain industries, but what I’m not sure about is how that costs the taxpayers’ purse, I’m not one of the fans of the pre-nationalisation, when the service became very difficult, there was a lot of waste in the service. So generally, I think what we need to do is to try and find a way of making our public services better run, if you like.

    Sputnik: Will the general election result in another hung Parliament?

    Alan Graves: I can’t see the Conservatives getting a large majority. You’ve got to bear in mind that they’ve declined their vote since 2015, and although Boris Johnson is saying that he’s going to carry out Brexit, it’s actually his own party that has been the main problem.

    Candidate for the euro-sceptic United Kingdom Independence Party Winston McKenzie, right, speaks to a woman as UKIP supporters campaign for the European and local elections in Croydon, south London, Tuesday, May 20, 2014
    © AP Photo / Sang Tan
    UK 'Heading Towards Hung Parliament' – Former London Mayoral Candidate

    In Parliament, what happens is that Labour always opposes what the Conservatives do, and the Conservatives always oppose what Labour wants to do, and so on and so on. It’s because of his own party members have spoilt the Brexit process, because the Theresa May deal and the Theresa May deal mark two is not what people voted for, and so he was always going to get this problem.

    I can’t see Boris Johnson getting a majority, and I actually see that there will be more of the smaller parties gaining in the general election and I can see the Brexit Party getting some significant numbers in there, which would actually strengthen the country into leaving the EU and delivering the true Brexit that people asked for.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

