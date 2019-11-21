Register
02:14 GMT +321 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian men fold the U.S. and Indian flags at a shop in Mumbai, India (File)

    India Must Be Dexterous in Its Indo-Pacific Engagement in Wake of US 'Pull Back' - Former Diplomat

    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): To be an effective strategic partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), India must boost domestic economic reforms, enhance connectivity in the Indo-Pacific region and increase its presence in regional institutions to maximise its gains, a former Indian diplomat said on Wednesday.

    The toned-down and somewhat vague Indo-Pacific strategy of the US and its preoccupation with domestic uncertainties of late is significantly challenging India to show more dexterity in its strategic and economic engagement in the region, according to Ambassador Gurjit Singh, former Indian envoy to ASEAN, Germany and Indonesia.

    The US concept of a free and open Indo-Pacific has not translated into a clear policy approach over two years after it was envisioned by President Donald Trump, he says.

    Singh notes that Washington stood by and watched China expand control in areas of strategic importance, especially in the South China Sea, where it has built and militarised artificial islands.

    He says the biggest stumbling block for India is China, the recent informal "Çhennai Connect" summit between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping notwithstanding.

    “We want China’s help to correct the existing bilateral trade imbalance, but Beijing has been unwilling. ASEAN countries see India as a balancer (to China). They don’t want India out of Indo-Pacific groupings such as the RCEP and are keen on working on an alternate arrangement,” the former Indian envoy to ASEAN adds.

    Stating that all countries want India in but are currently unable to persuade China, Australia, and New Zealand, the former Indian diplomat says: “China, Australia and New Zealand are only interested in having unrestricted access to the Indian market without addressing New Delhi’s concerns. All three are unwilling to open their markets. We are getting nothing in return.”

    India’s recent decision to opt out of the 15-nation RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) this month did not come as a surprise, as it highlighted the need for New Delhi to adopt a more modern and competitive approach on regional and global economic engagement, Singh opined.

    “We are apprehensive of competition; in fact, we are not as competitive as we should be. Strategically speaking, it is good for India to be a part of the RCEP, but strategy and policy have to be rooted in the strength of domestic policy. In this case, our domestic policies are currently not up to taking on the challenges on offer in the RCEP,” he says.

    India has viewed FTAs as an important tool to enhance trade and investment, and has signed a number of trade agreements with various countries or groups. India remains one of the top countries in Asia with the maximum number of FTAs (42) either in operation or under negotiation, or proposed.

    Pitching for India to grab opportunities and to keep the door open for future negotiation, Singh says that in the Indo-Pacific context the challenge before New Delhi in terms of its “Look East, Act East” initiative is more political and strategic, and less economic.

    Observing that the US is taking less interest will allow countries like India, Japan and Australia to do more, the move targeted to give India more prominence and to ensure that sea lanes in the South China Sea remain open for all. “India needs to accept that challenge and take more concrete steps in the Indo-Pacific,” he noted.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Seeks India's Support to Counter China-led Energy Infrastructure Outreach in the Indo-Pacific
    Washington Tense About Chinese Defence 'Build-Up' in Indo-Pacific Region, Top US Commander Claims
    India Proposes New Initiative to Conserve Indo-Pacific Region at East Asia Summit
    Tags:
    South China Sea, access, market, economics, geostrategy, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), former envoy, New Zealand, Australia, Free Trade Agreement, ASEAN, China, India, United States, Indo-Pacific
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman during training for the open water swimming competitions in below 20 degrees Celsius in Krasnoyarsk
    A Step Out of Comfort Zone: Opening of the Ice Water Swimming Season in Siberia
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse