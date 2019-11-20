Register
08:35 GMT +320 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems

    Ankara Can't Rely on NATO, Need to Go For Joint Production of S-400 With Russia – Turkish Observers

    © Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe

    Russia and Turkey share common interests in the Eastern Mediterranean and need to increase cooperation and joint defence production in light of the growing sanctions pressure from the US and EU, say retired Turkish Air Force officer Mesuat Halli Casin and historian Mehmet Perincek.

    On 18-19 November Turkey hosted an international conference eloquently titled "Changing Global Order: Blue Wars in the Eastern Mediterranean" amid growing tensions between Ankara and Washington over the S-400 deal and the latter's reinvigorated backing of Greece and Cyprus.

    Washington and Ankara have yet to resolve their debate over the delivery of the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II jets to Turkey since the latter acquired the S-400 Triumf, a Russian-made advanced anti-aircraft weapons system, from Moscow. Despite the Turks having invested about $1.5 billion in developing the F-35, the US removed Turkey from the F-35 programme in July 2019.

    On 19 November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated that Turkey is still determined to deploy the Russian-made air defence system while commenting on his talks with President Donald Trump last week.

    'Turkey, Russia Need to Boost Joint Defence Production'

    Turkish historian Mehmet Perincek is insisting that Moscow and Ankara need to increase bilateral cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

    "Given the current sanction pressure from the West, Turkey and Russia are obliged to increase cooperation", Perincek presumes. "The US threatens both Turkey and Russia in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea, through Cyprus and the Crimea. Both countries can take decisive mutual steps with regard to the issues of Cyprus and Crimea, and thus respond to the US containment policy".

    According to the historian, Russo-Turkish defence cooperation has also taken on a new significance. He suggests that in the event of a conflict Ankara may not be able to resort to the use of NATO military technologies and defence systems given the constant threats from the West.

    "They will not work, since they are completely controlled by the United States", he says. "With regard to this, Turkey needs military systems and technologies independent of NATO. So, the purchase of S-400 is a very important step. Ideally, of course, Turkey needs to establish its own production".

    He highlights that Ankara and Moscow have of late been discussing the joint manufacture of S-400s, insisting that the countries need to boost their cooperation in this area.

    Russian President V. Putin Meets with Turkish President R. T. Erdogan
    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Russian President V. Putin Meets with Turkish President R. T. Erdogan

    'US, EU States Targeting Growing Russo-Turkish Cooperation'

    The US and EU, meanwhile, are trying to prevent Ankara and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) from exercising their natural rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, says retired Turkish Air Force officer Mesuat Halli Casin, member of the Security and Foreign Policy Council of the presidential administration and professor at Yeditepe University in Istanbul, adding that these attempts contradict international and maritime laws.

    "Turkey strongly opposes this policy", Casin underscores. "Mr President has repeatedly emphasised that Turkey will not give up its interests in the region. In particular, Ankara is determined to proceed with offshore drilling near Cyprus".

    On 5 October, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Ankara against offshore drilling in the disputed waters near Cyprus, calling it “illegal” and “unacceptable” after Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged Washington to sort the problem out.

    Although Greece and Turkey are both NATO allies, the two have been at odds over Cyprus since the Turkish invasion of the island in 1974.

    Additionally, in summer, US lawmakers passed an amendment ending a US arms embargo in southern Cyprus as part of National Defence Authorisation Act for FY 2020. In late October, Greece and the Republic of Cyprus conducted joint military exercises dubbed "Steel Arrow" that Turkey viewed as a challenge in the Eastern Mediterranean.

    According to the politician, by conducting regular military exercises aimed at intimidating Turkey and exerting psychological pressure on Ankara, the EU, US, southern Cyprus, and Greece are pushing the region into chaos and instability.

    For its part, Turkey has already held three major naval drills demonstrating that "it will not give up its rights to the special economic zone and continental shelf, and, if necessary, can move from soft power to military force", the retired Air Force officer points out.

    Turkey is currently hosting a 12-day multinational maritime exercise called “Eastern Mediterranean-19” with both NATO nations and allied countries, including the US, Pakistan, Canada, Bulgaria, Romania, Italy, Greece, and Spain.

    Casin, referencing a decision by Washington to lift an arms embargo on southern Cyprus and longtime presence of Britain's RAF on the island, suggests that such actions "are directed not only against Turkey, but also against Russia", adding that "the target is the growing cooperation between Russia and Turkey".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Turkish, US Officials Start Joint Work to Assess Impact of Russia-Made S-400s on US F-35s
    Ankara Says It Bought Russian-Made S-400s to Use Them, Not Put Aside
    Turkey's S-400 Systems to Be 'Ready for Combat' by Spring - Russian Gov't Agency
    Tags:
    F-35, S-400, offshore drilling, military drills, Cyprus, Greece, Turkey, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 23, 2019.
    Tourism, Medicine and Defence in North Korea: Rare Photos of Kim Jong-un Inspecting His Country
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse