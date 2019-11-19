Register
13:42 GMT +319 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Protesters wave their national flags while others burn tires near the fence of Gaza Strip border with Israel during a protest east of Gaza City, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018

    US Approach to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict is Biased, New Mediator Needed - Analyst

    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe

    The US is losing its position as a fair mediator between Israelis and Palestinians, believes a Ramallah-based expert. Disillusioned by the allegedly biased American approach, he claims Palestinians will now try their luck elsewhere including approaching the EU, Russia or China.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Monday that the Trump administration is softening its position on the West Bank settlements, saying they were no longer inconsistent with the international law.

    Although the move was met with a lot of applaud from high-ranking Israeli politicians, it caused an uproar in the Palestinian Authority, with President Abbas issuing a statement calling the US announcement "null, void and totally contrary to the international law".

    No Fair Game

    Mohammed Najib, a Ramallah-based political analyst, believes the announcement is just another move in the series of steps that will eventually lead to the disqualification of the US as an independent negotiator.

    "First they (the US administration - ed.) recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, then they recognized Israel's grip over the Golan Heights and now they scrap decades-long position of previous US governments. What's next? Annexation of the West Bank to Israel," he said, adding that the move might spell trouble to the already unstable notion of the two-state solution and a potential peace plan.

    Yet, US President Donald Trump is still determined to roll out his "deal of the century" that presupposes concessions from both Israelis and the Palestinians in exchange for a series of financial and diplomatic benefits. The announcement of the initiative's details has been postponed several times due to political instability and the lack of government in Israel. With just one day left for the Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz to form a government, chances that another round of general elections - for a third time in a year - is looming. 

    Now, however, given the US support to Netanyahu's right-wing policies, doubts run high as to whether the US administration will be able to mediate between the rival parties, bringing them to the negotiating table.

    "The Palestinians can no longer accept the US as a fair mediator or sponsor of peace, as they have a biased approach to the conflict," said Najib.

    According to the September poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, 83 percent of Palestinians reject the US peace plan and Washington's involvement in the peace process.

    New Mediator Needed

    It is because of this reason that the Palestinians, believes the expert, might try their luck elsewhere, approaching China, Russia and the EU.

    The EU has already issued a statement condemning the US move and sticking to its original policy that considers all settlements in the West Bank illegal. Russian Foreign Ministry has also expressed its opinion, saying its stance on the matter remained unchanged.

    "Unchanged" will also remain the approach of the general Palestinian public. "Palestinians will never be able to accept the legality of settlements in the West Bank. What this means is that we are more than likely to see various rallies and demonstrations across the West Bank and potentially - clashes with the Israel Defense Forces," he added.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    EU, bias, mediator, Israel, U.S
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Natasha Poly walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, held at the Kodak Theatre on 16 November 2006 in Hollywood, California.
    Taste of Russia: Victoria's Secret Models Stun with Gorgeous Looks
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse