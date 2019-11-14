Register
07:12 GMT +314 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Soldiers take pictures of military aircrafts taking part in the opening ceremony of NATO’s large scale exercise Trident Juncture 2015 at the Italian Air Force Base in Trapani, Sicily

    NATO Naming China the Enemy Will Lead to Consequences

    © AFP 2019 / MARCELLO PATERNOSTRO
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    According to VOA, US President Donald Trump will meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg later this week and the so-called security threat from China will be one of the major topics on their agenda. However, NATO should know better on what it means to take on China as its enemy. 

    Ai Jun - Some people in the US are designing NATO's top concern and have found a new enemy for the organisation - China.

    "NATO allies must carefully consider the long-term risks of the choices they make regarding 5G networks… I'm pleased that NATO's moving forward to more thoroughly assess the long-term challenges that a growing and more assertive China presents to the alliance", US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said on 25 October.

    This is not the first time for Washington to suggest NATO put the focus on Beijing.

    "Perhaps the greatest challenge NATO will face in the coming decades is how we must all adjust to the rise of the People's Republic of China", US Vice President Mike Pence said at the 70th anniversary celebration of the security alliance.

    NATO, for its part, echoed this concern. In August, Stoltenberg noted that NATO needs to understand the implications of China's rise, which may pose a threat to its member states

    NATO was formed amid tensions between Western countries and the former Soviet Union during the Cold War. Its main purpose was to defend member states from threats by communist countries. Its opponent, the Warsaw Pact, collapsed with the end of the Cold War, but the military nature of NATO has not changed.  

    Normally, the cohesion of any military alliance stems from military collaboration, which requires a common enemy among its members. Terrorism and Russia have been NATO's bitter enemies. But now, the bloc is looking for a new target. Led by the US, the organisation is fixing their eyes on China. 

    A man walks pasT the Chinese-made J-10 jet fighters on display at the 8th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Zhuhai Airshow) in Zhuhai.
    © AP Photo / Kin Cheung
    A man walks pasT the Chinese-made J-10 jet fighters on display at the 8th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Zhuhai Airshow) in Zhuhai.

    Thanks to the US, the danger of a new Cold War is approaching the Asia-Pacific region. 26 September witnessed the first ministerial-level Quadrilateral Security Dialogue - known as Quad - in New York between the US, Japan, India, and Australia. US politicians call it "a significant elevation" of the level of dialogue, while quite a few observers argue that Quad, which takes aim at China, is now more likely to evolve into an "Asian NATO".

    Worse, certain people and forces in the Asia-Pacific are following US steps to hype the so-called China threat.

    In August, the United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney released a report claiming that "Chinese counter-intervention systems have undermined America's ability to project power in the Indo-Pacific, raising the risk that China could use limited force to achieve a fait accompli victory before America can respond; and challenging US security is guaranteed in the process".

    Nevertheless, attempts to revive military confrontation as during the Cold War and plunge more countries into conflicts in the current era will lead to nowhere. It is not hard to figure out why Washington wants to do this. It has labeled China a "rival power" and is heading toward a path of comprehensive confrontation against Beijing. But if others follow suit, they will only pay a greater price. 

    Over the past decades, China has developed its economy at a rapid pace while seeking increasing economic cooperation with other countries, sharing its development experience. Not only that, its military strength is gradually closing in on its economic might. China pursues a national defence policy defensive in nature. But "defensive" also means when facing threats or provocations, China's military is not just for show.  

    When Stoltenberg made clear statements aimed at China, he should know that as the head of a military organisation, military hostility can easily be sensed. NATO members should be well aware.

    This article originally appeared on the Global Times website

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    enemy, Asia-Pacific, Mike Pence, Mark Esper, Jens Stoltenberg, weapons, military, NATO, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse