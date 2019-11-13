Register
00:45 GMT +313 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to throw stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes following a protest to mark the 11th anniversary of the death of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2015.

    Former Aide to Arafat: 15 Years After His Death, Still No Peace in Sight

    © AP Photo / Majdi Mohammed
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    As Palestinians mark the 15th anniversary since the death of Yasser Arafat, a former chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization, his former aide says his efforts for peace have been buried with him. Blaming the Israeli government for zero progress, Hassan Asfour also points a finger of blame towards the current Palestinian leadership.

    Thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza participated in commemoration ceremonies marking the 15th anniversary since the death of Yasser Arafat, the late Palestinian leader and a former chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization, remembered mainly for the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993 with Israel's then-Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. The historic agreement established the Palestinian Authority and forced the Palestinian leadership to recognise Israel's right to exist.

    For many Israelis he was the man who planned and executed terror attacks as well as encouraged them ideologically and gave Palestinian militants financial support, but for Palestinians he has always been a national hero.

    "Every Palestinian has a piece of Arafat. He was more than a leader – he is in our DNA," said Hassan Asfour, Arafat's former advisor and one of his closest allies. Asfour was involved in the Oslo Accords and rejected allegations that Arafat supported terrorism.

    A Visionary

    Describing his former boss as a visionary and a revolutionist, Asfour admits that he was a man of many faces. Clever and hard-working, emotional, difficult and at times moody, he believes that Arafat always put the good of the Palestinian people as his prime and only objective.

    "When news about his death came," recalls Asfour, "I was in Ramallah and it struck me like thunder. At that moment I knew that his efforts for peace were buried together with him," he says.

    But he was not the only one who felt that way. Dimitri Diliani, a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, who met Arafat on a number of occasions, said he couldn't hold back his tears that day. "I never cry but on that day I couldn’t hold my emotions. When news spread, people started coming en masse. I have never seen such a big crowd of people mourning for somebody," he recalls.

    Point of No Return

    Asfour believes that peace efforts were given a blow in 1995, when a Jewish extremist opposed to the Oslo Accords opened fire and killed Prime Minister Rabin. Although that didn’t stop Arafat, he realised that the chances of getting a breakthrough with the right-wing Israeli government that was established soon after were slim. 

    Then came Ehud Barak. "I remember that in 2000, after the Camp David failed, former Prime Minister Barak said that there was no partner for peace, referring to the chairman," says Asfour, adding that Barak's comments put the final nail in the coffin of the already crumbling hope for peace. 

    Although the former aide refrains from talking about conspiracy theories, according to which Israel poisoned Arafat, he does believe that it was in the Jewish state's interests to remove him from the political arena. But Israel was not alone. Arab leaders wanted to see him gone too.

    One such leader was Hafez Al Assad, the father of Syria's current leader. Regarding Palestinian territories as part of Greater Syria, he raised the idea of establishing his own leadership over the Palestinian people. Another example was the late King Hussein of Jordan. Palestinian fighters, known as fadayeen, were believed to be part of Fatah - an organisation that Arafat headed. The fadayeen not only staged multiple attacks on Israel using Jordanian territories, but also attempted to assassinate the Jordanian monarch himself. The last straw occurred in September 1970, when a number of fighters hijacked several civilian aircraft, forcing them to land in Zarqa, some 30 km north of Jordan's capital Amman. After taking foreign nationals as hostages and blowing up the empty planes, Hussein opened fire on the fadayeen and forced them out of Jordan.

    He's Missed

    Now, however, 15 years after his death, many miss Arafat and what he represented, says Diliani. 

    "I am sure that had he lived now, he would have cried looking at the situation we are in right now," he added.

    According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the Palestinian economy deteriorated in 2019, with unemployment increasing and poverty deepening.

    But for Diliani the problem goes beyond just the dire economic situation. "We lost half of Palestinian territories to Hamas when they seized control of Gaza in 2007, the rift between factions representing the Palestinian public became wider and we became an autocracy. In the past you could slam Arafat for his stance without fearing for your safety. Now, you cannot tweet against the government without being interrogated by the security forces," he complained.

    Even though Diliani believes that the current Palestinian leadership is not interested in keeping the memory of the former chairman alive, let alone pursuing peace, he also puts the blame on the Israeli leadership, and Asfour shares his beliefs.

    "It has been 15 years since Arafat has gone and we still haven’t achieved much. Israel is not interested in a breakthrough; all it wants is to keep Hamas in power simply because it fits their agenda [of frightening the masses]. Governments might change but their intention remains the same – zero concessions to Palestinians and zero efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state," he concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Deal of the Century' to Fail Just Like US-Led Conference in Bahrain - Palestine's Abbas
    Gaza-Based Political Analyst: Hamas Might Want to Contain Rival Group's Thirst for Blood
    Twitter Fails to Explain Reasons for Blocking Palestinian News Agency Accounts - QNN
    Tags:
    Middle East, peace, Yitzhak Rabin, Yasser Arafat, Gaza, Israel, Palestine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sputnik Travel Guide: Ten Places to Visit in 2020
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse