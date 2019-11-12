Register
20:10 GMT +312 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg

    Why Bloomberg is Unlikely to Outpace Trump in 2020 Despite House Dems' Impeachment Effort

    © AFP 2019 / STR
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    Even if Michael Bloomberg joins the 2020 race and outperforms his progressive contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination it does not mean that he will manage to win the support of Bernie Sanders and Elisabeth Warren's electoral base, says Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel, suggesting that Bloomberg's run is good news for Trump.

    On 7 November, The New York Times broke the news that Michael Bloomberg, an American businessman and former New York City Mayor, whose net worth is estimated at over $50 billion, is preparing to enter the 2020 presidential race.

    "Mike believes that Donald Trump represents an unprecedented threat to our nation," Howard Wolfson, one of Bloomberg's advisers, tweeted last Friday.

    ​According to Wolfson, in 2018 the ex-New York City Mayor spent more than $100 million "to help elect Democrats to ensure that Congress began to hold the President accountable."

    "We now need to finish the job and ensure that Trump is defeated – but Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned to do that," the billionaire's aide stressed.

    While the newly minted candidate has yet to officially announce about his run, US politicians and pundits have weighed up his chances in the 2020 election.

    Thus, according to Morning Consult, Bloomberg is currently polling at 4 percent, being the sixth-favourite Democratic candidate.

    American progressives, including Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren have criticised Bloomberg for his apparent motivation to join the race. According to Sanders, Bloomberg's potential presidential bid shows the "arrogance of billionaires".

    As for Donald Trump, he confidently said: "Little Michael will fail".  

    Why Bloomberg's Decision to Run is a Good News for Trump

    "Mike Bloomberg may secure the nomination to run as Democrat candidate for US president, but he will lose decisively to President Trump in the 2020 general election, after parting with hundreds of millions of dollars should he follow through with his announced quest," believes Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel.

    According to Ortel, "even if Bloomberg manages to beat hard left progressives in the quest to win the Democrat nomination, he will likely find that these prospective supporters will not be moved to vote for him in the general election, as happened to Hillary Clinton in 2016, when Bernie Sanders supporters did not turn out for her."

    Meanwhile, US media have started digging up some "inconvenient truths" about the potential presidential candidate. Thus, National Review draws attention to Bloomberg's "terrible record on abortion and on Second Amendment rights," while Fox News is blaming the businessman for his refusal to call Chinese President Xi Jinping "a dictator."

    For its part, Slate is ringing the alarm over Bloomberg's "history of sexism" adding that the billionaire "reportedly admitted he’d said, of multiple female employees, 'I’d do her.'"

    Charles Ortel refers to some other controversial aspects in the billionaire's career. The Wall Street analyst, who exposed General Electric financial discrepancies before its stocks crashed in 2008 and has been recently looking into the Clinton Foundation's alleged fraud, suggests that Bloomberg's "financial support for one 'charity' - C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group - and his role, while NYC Mayor as chairman will likely cause significant problems for him."

    "My ongoing research shows that this purported organisation appears to have secured its exemption from US federal income taxes on the basis of a false and materially misleading application," the analyst presumes.

    Commenting on how Bloomberg's decision to run may affect Donald Trump's positions amid the impeachment inquiry kicked off by House Democrats in late September, Ortel presumes that "it is likely good news for President Trump, even considering the degree to which Bloomberg can spend money on attack ads."

    "So far, even lurid and extreme allegations have not yet managed to implode Trump’s base, while Bloomberg does not naturally exude rapport with the overwhelming majority of working and striving American voters," the analyst concludes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Bloomberg Throws His Hat in the Ring: Billionaires Vie to Rule America
    Ex-White House Lawyer Reveals How Bloomberg Might Cause Trump a 'Massive Fit' - Report
    Antisemitism Accusations Launched Against Ilhan Omar After Anti-Bloomberg Tweet
    Dem. Hopeful Klobuchar Lashes Out at Mike Bloomberg Amid Reports Former NY Mayor May Enter 2020 Race
    Tags:
    impeachment, House Democrats, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michael Bloomberg, Donald Trump, 2020 Presidential Election, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sputnik Travel Guide: Ten Places to Visit in 2020
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse