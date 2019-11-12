Labour Party officials have dismissed Conservative’s claims that they plan to spend £1.2 trillion over five years if they win the general election next month.

The row between the UK’s two biggest parties broke out after the Tories published a dossier detailing the opposition’s spending plan costs.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid, who oversaw the publication, defended the report.

Javid warned that it would plunge the UK into “an economic crisis within months” and leave it “on the brink of bankruptcy” during his interview on the BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show. The chancellor, however, refused to reveal the Tories' own spending plan costs.

Appearing on the same show, Labour Party’s co-national campaign coordinator Andrew Gwynne called the £1.2 trillion figure “an absolute work of fiction.” He added that Labour “will have a fully costed manifesto in due course when we launch that, and you know, the challenge is actually for Conservatives to fully cost their own manifesto, something they didn’t do in 2017.”

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell described the Tory paper as “ludicrous fake news”.

Wyn Grant, professor of international politics at Warwick University, said that the Conservative Party figures are not very reliable and cannot be given for the simple reason that Labour has yet to publish its manifesto.

“The Conservatives themselves have been criticised for abandoning fiscal prudence and engaging in a bidding war with Labour,” the professor noted.

UK-based freelance journalist Alex Tiffin echoed similar views.

“It is impossible at this stage to even guess the cost of Labour's plans, as nothing has been set in stone with a manifesto yet,” he stressed.

Tiffin said that it is another attempt by the Tory party to “undermine Labour's financial plans should they win an election”. The first one failed after the head of civil service, Sir Mark Sedwill blocked a Conservative plan to use civil servants to cost the Labour Party's fiscal plans in a separate report.

Tiffin has argued that the Tories' dossier doesn't take into account Labour's claim that the economy would grow more rapidly, thus increasing the state’s income.

“You can't possibly cost something without taking income into account. That's what makes this look all the more ludicrous,” he said.

The real reason behind releasing the “worthless report” according to Tiffin “is to divert from the failings they've made over the past nine years and because they've no real plans themselves".

Labour's plans concentrate on helping the most vulnerable in society, while the Tories' rewards big business and the rich. That never looks good in an election, and they know it,” the journalist explained.

Britain is heading to the polls on 12 December after Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to take the UK out the EU. This election will test both the Tories and Labour and will be fought predominantly on one issue - Brexit.

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.