Register
21:35 GMT +308 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A wall with graffiti depicts U.S. President Donald Trump with a footprint on his face in Gaza City, Tuesday, June 25, 2019

    Gaza-Based Activist Promotes Peace With Israel Despite Threats and Persecution

    © AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    His work has been met with a lot of scrutiny from Hamas, which suspects him of being an Israeli spy. But Rami Aman, a peace activist from Gaza, says his only goal is to promote peace between Israel and the Palestinians. Coming out of a Hamas prison, he now opens up.

    After spending 18 days in a Hamas prison, Rami Aman, a peace activist from Gaza who has been accused by the Islamic group of cooperating with Israel, has broken his silence, speaking about his experience and the events that led to his imprisonment.

    "In the end of June, they (Hamas - ed.) called me in for interrogations. They tied my hands up to a chair, shaved my hair off and constantly abused me. I shared a cell with criminals and that was scary. They kept asking me questions about my interaction with Israel and wanted to show that I was a collaborator", he said over Skype, stressing that the punishment for such a crime would be the death penalty.

    Aman runs a group called the Youth Committee in Gaza. Established in 2010, the group consists of more than 200 people, aged 16 to 40 years old, all of whom reside in the strip and want change.

    Seeking Peace

    "The idea behind establishing this group was to raise a generation of leaders and connect like-minded people who want to see Gaza as a better place. Without hatred and prejudice towards Israel", he said.

    Since the beginning of the year, the group organised a series of workshops and initiatives aimed at raising awareness, promoting tolerance, pluralism and the idea of bridging the gap between Gazans and Israelis. These included conference calls with Israelis and initiatives such as Cleaning the Hatred, when youths from Gaza and Israel took to the public beaches, cleaning them and talking to passers-by about their ideas.

    But the group's activity was not limited to only that. In May, Aman, along with other activists, staged protests on the streets of Gaza, demanding that the Hamas government lower taxes, improve the lives of ordinary Gazans, and reconcile with its political rival Fatah, which was ousted from the strip in 2007 following Hamas' seizure of Gaza's offices and institutions.

    Inevitable Arrests

    Hamas didn't like what they saw.

    "During the protests, Hamas security people arrested me together with another activist, Mohammed Safi. He was beaten up and as a result lost his eyesight", Aman recalled, saying that it took a lot of international pressure to get the two of them released.

    But threats didn't stop Aman. Nor did pressure from his own family.

    "I have an Algerian passport and my family begged me to leave, fearing I would end up in jail", he said.

    They were right. In June, he was arrested again for another peace activity he initiated that brought together people from Gaza and Israel to a Skype conference call. Aman has never denied having relations with Israelis but stressed that he has never been a collaborator. Eventually, he was released, with Hamas unable to prove his guilt and find any evidence of him spying for Israel.

    Despite his hardships, Aman says he is not afraid.

    "Had they arrested me in 2010, I would have been scared, as back then I literally had nobody to support me. People didn't know who I was or what I stand for. It is different now and I think it is Hamas that is afraid", he said, referring to the ties he has with various international NGOs and governmental bodies that Aman believes would interfere if Hamas decides to harm him.

    "People are pushed to extremism because of poverty they see around them and because of media that blows the Israeli-Palestinian conflict out of proportion. But I have a faith that it will change. Current leaders on both sides - in Gaza and in Israel - will leave one day and new leaders will take their place. And that's what we do here: we raise future leaders", he concluded.

    Despite requests, Hamas has refused to comment on this report.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    activists, protesters, Gaza, Palestinian Authority, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 2-8 November
    This Week in Pictures: 2-8 Novermber
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse