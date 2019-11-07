Register
16:36 GMT +307 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Hindu priest rides past a workshop where the pillars that Hindu nationalist group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) say will be used to build a Ram temple at the disputed religious site are kept, in Ayodhya, India, October 22, 2019

    UK and US to Blame for Global Disconnect: Indian Analysts

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 70
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Competing for market space, sharing of ideas and policies are crucial keys to having an interconnected, mutually beneficial globalised society. But when countries suffer from identity crises and desire a bigger share of the pie than they are entitled to, it derails the process, Indian analysts have said.

    Actively supporting the point of view that India should take its cultural and soft power diplomacy forward with seriousness, panellists participating in a discussion on the theme "India's Cultural Diplomacy: Celebrating Pluralism in a Globalised World" blamed nations like the US and UK for derailing the idea and spirit of globalisation.

    According to veteran political leader Dr Karan Singh, of India's main opposition Congress Party, in the 20th century, the role of regional groupings such as SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) was prominent, "but in the 21rst century, we are seeing blowbacks and 'black swan' events (entirely unexpected events with momentous consequences)". 

    The election of Donald Trump as the 45th US President and Brexit (the scheduled withdrawal of the UK from the European Union) were two glaring "black swan" events that have had momentous if not disastrous impacts on the globalisation movement, Singh said on Wednesday during the panel discussion.

    Elaborating further, Singh, former Indian government minister and ruler of the Jammu and Kashmir region before its independence, said Trump has been pursuing an "anti-globalisation" and "I am an American nationalist" agenda since becoming the US president in January 2017.

    Singh stated that he (Trump) doesn't agree on climate change or global warming. "In fact, he has formally announced his intention to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement, making America the only country on Earth outside the accord which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions enough to keep temperatures from rising to dangerous levels."

    "He (Trump) has made a habit of shattering time-tested bilateral agreements with many countries. We are living in an anti-globalised environment," he warned.

    With the UK insisting on Brexit, he said, London has only weakened the European Union (EU), a political and economic union of 28 European member states. "Most countries today are not globally-oriented, and only the sharing of cultures can be the balm to repair these so-called blowbacks. Cross-cultural interaction is the medicine for an increasingly anti-globalised world."

    Singh, a reputed author on Indian culture, also expressed his lament over the Narendra Modi-led Indian government closing down  Indological studies and Sanskrit departments in educational institutions abroad, describing the development as "one of the great tragedies of our times", and suggested that this could be because of a "lack of awareness".

    Non-government organisations, on the other hand, were doing splendidly in promoting Indian cultural traditions, he said.

    Former Indian diplomat Veena Sikri said cultural diplomacy is a "critical tool in achieving India's foreign policy objectives".

    Stating that a country's soft power projection is part and parcel of its comprehensive politico-socio-economic discourse, she said the "power of public opinion" is a source that should not be taken lightly.

    Indian diplomatic missions need to be empowered more to promote cultural diplomacy to ensure better outreach.

    While stating India's cultural diplomacy discourse continues to be unplanned and lacking in vision, Ambassador Sikri said: "We can't go with a one size fits all approach. We should have a coordinated and strategic approach to cultural diplomacy."

    "We need to have an improved outreach towards the youth, the Indian Diaspora, and younger generations. Take Russia as an example. I hardly saw a university there that has India on its curriculum, yet students from there and other countries keep coming to India to learn," Ambassador Sikri, India's former High Commissioner to Bangladesh and Malaysia, said.

    "The youth must be seen as your ambassadors, your window to the rest of the world. We must spread the idea of India through various methodologies," the ambassador added.

    Shashi Tripathi, the former Indian High Commissioner to Canada, called for building bridges of connectivity and more aggressive monitoring and assessment of Indian cultural programmes during the panel discussion. "Every country has its particular likes and dislikes, but it is important to celebrate pluralism in any form, cultural pluralism in particular."

    K.P. Fabian, India's former Ambassador to Italy, emphasised that there is an urgent need to address the issue of soft power more effectively.

    "That cultural ignorance is there is not a new thing. I am of the view that governments should coordinate, not spearhead such initiatives."

    "We must stop signing so many (bilateral) agreements; we should first assess whether past agreements have been implemented," added Ambassador Fabian.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    diaspora, European Union, Brexit, Donald Trump, globalisation, derail, United Kingdom, United States, soft diplomacy, cultural ties, Cross-Cultural, Foreign policy, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse