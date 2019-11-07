Register
04:26 GMT +307 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    ‘Willing to Invest’: US, Saudis Prefer Iraq, Lebanon ‘Shattered’ Than Friendly With Tehran

    © REUTERS / Thaier Al-Sudani
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Anti-government demonstrations in Lebanon and Iraq have resulted in the resignation of both countries’ prime ministers. Despite these changes in leadership, one expert argues that a resolution - for Iraq in particular - may not come as soon as it should due to outside actors seeking to distance them from Tehran.

    Despite the resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri late last month and the announcement of Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi pledging to step down following the selection of his replacement, protesters in both Middle Eastern countries remain unsatisfied, and demonstrations have continued.

    Even with government officials in Lebanon and Iraq calling for the people to come together and work with their governments, it does not appear that the protesters are willing to compromise on their desire to see long-term economic issues addressed by those in office.

    Massoud Shadjareh, founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, joined Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear on Wednesday to discuss the duality of protests within in Iraq and provide his thoughts on why Lebanon’s demonstrators have been able to avoid a similar divide.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/what-next-for-politics-and-society-after

    Shadjareh noted that while there are layers to the Iraqi demonstrations because “people are out of work and people are having [a] difficult time” economically, there are also “players” involved - particularly the US and Saudi Arabia - who believe that Iraq has gotten too close to Iran in recent years after Tehran provided assistance to Baghdad’s efforts against the Daesh. As a result, those players have set out to loosen those ties by manipulating the real aspirations of the people.

    “I suppose it’s only natural for that to happen,” he qualified to hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou, noting that both Iraq and Lebanon “are extremely sensitive, and too many players are willing to invest” and sway the countries’ people for their own outside agendas.

    Shadjareh said he’s even seen “very genuine footage” of people taking advantage of the economic hardship by distributing money in the street to “take demonstrations one direction rather than the other direction.”

    “It is complicated, but I think what is very clear to all Iraqis is that the involvement of Saudi Arabia and [the] US has always been very negative for the Iraqis,” he explained, pointing out that, at the same time, the Iraqis have not forgotten the “sectarianism that was unleashed by Saudis or Emiratis and others” who financed Daesh.

    Iran, on the other hand, has been “supportive of the Iraqis,” Shadjareh asserted, “because Iran doesn’t want to have a shattered Iraq neighbor. It would be damaging to Iran to have that sort of destruction just next door, and it's done everything, including sending forces to fight the Daesh and push back” - without preference given to Sunni or Shi’a Muslims.

    However, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday tweeted that he thought the entirety of the protest movements in both Iraq and Lebanon were Iran’s doing, and said the people “want their countries back.”

    “They are discovering that the Iranian regime’s top export is corruption, badly disguised as revolution. Iraq and Lebanon deserve to set their own courses free from [Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s] meddling,” Pompeo wrote.

    On the topic of Lebanon, Shadjareh contended that despite Hariri’s resignation, there needs to be a “complete change” in order to eliminate the current deadlock between the people and the government.

    The Lebanese people “do deserve something much better” than their current leadership, he said. “I think, to some extent, the situation in Lebanon is much more clear, because the demonstrators seem to be much more savvy and are able to actually articulate which direction they want to take. And indeed, they don’t want to … create any illusion of misdirection.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Hollywood Delivers Dozens of Faux Russian T-72 Tank Kits Under US Army Contract
    US Airman Missing After 460-Meter Drop From C-130 Into Gulf of Mexico
    Returning to Mexican Drug War Won’t Prevent Tragedies Like Mormon Massacre, It’ll Fuel Them
    Suburban Shifts Driving Blue Wave in ‘Off Year’ US State Elections Might Determine 2020 Vote
    Cyclist Fired From Job After Flipping Off Trump’s Motorcade Wins Virginia Election
    Tags:
    foreign interference, foreign intervention, Economy, Shia militias, Shi'a, Sunni Muslims, Mike Pompeo, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Tehran, John Kiriakou, Brian Becker, Baghdad, Middle East, protests, Loud and Clear, demonstrations, US, Saudi Arabia, Saad Hariri, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, Lebanon, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse