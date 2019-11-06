Register
20:49 GMT +306 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A supporter of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) wears a rossette and badges at the UKIP Autumn Conference in Bournemouth, on the southern coast of England, on September 16, 2016.

    ‘UK Сould Be Heading Towards Another Hung Parliament’ – UKIP Member

    © AFP 2019 / Daniel Leal-Olivas
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe

    Campaigning ahead of the UK’s general election has officially begun, with every major political party having now set out their policies.

    UKIP’s John Whitby has shared his views on Brexit and the UK's general election.

    Sputnik: Who will come out on top in the UK’s general election?

    John Whitby: I think we could well be heading towards another hung parliament. I don’t think Labour is really an electable force and the Conservatives have also managed to shoot themselves in the foot over the last few months.

    I’m hoping that we will get enough sensible people out there who voted to leave the EU; which was after all a very large number, who actually look sensibly at the candidates and say “if we want to leave; these are the people we need to vote for”.

    Sputnik: Has Nigel Farage made a mistake by not striking a non-aggression pact with the Conservatives?

    John Whitby: I think we could look at it the other way around. If you look at my area Peterborough; when we had a by-election not that long ago, the Brexit Party candidate came second by over two thousand votes above the Conservative, now logic would say to me that in that case the Brexit Party candidate should be the one that stands, and if anybody is going to step back it should be the Conservative.

    There does seem to be this arrogance certainly between Labour and the Conservatives, that they are the two big parties  and that everybody should give way to them, and I would actually like to see it go the other way around, and  see the people choose  who is actually the best candidate for Brexit, and support them.

    Sputnik: Will the UK finally leave the EU in January 2020?

    John Whitby: I would love to say that the UK will leave in January, but then again we should have left in June 2018, because we were promised faithfully by David Cameron, that if we were “stupid” enough to vote to leave; he would trigger Article Fifty and he stated that would give us two years to come up with a workable deal with the EU, and if we didn’t do that within two years we would leave two years later with no deal. That was a brazen statement, but like all the other promises, they haven’t been delivered.

    I think it’s more than fair to call Boris Johnson’s new divorce bill Brexit in name only. It’s Theresa May’s deal with a tummy tuck and a bit of lipstick on, it’s actually quite appalling, and it doesn’t guarantee us that we will leave at all.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth proceeds through the Royal Gallery before the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain October 14, 2019
    © REUTERS / Leon Neal/Pool
    Queen Elizabeth II Agreed to Snap General Election - Boris Johnson
    Our fisherman have no right to be happy about it, we would still be under the European Court of Justice for any disputes, we would not be allowed to make trade deals that give us any benefit over and above any EU country, which basically means no trade deals at all.

    There is an argument that this would only go on for a transition period, but that may be extended, and we are putting ourselves completely at the mercy of the EU, it also continues the transition of our military to the nascent EU army and that is not a good thing, and we need to step away from that as rapidly as we possibly can.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit Party, policies, UK Independence Party (UKIP), elections, Parliament, Brexit, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse