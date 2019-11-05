Register
05:19 GMT +305 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Police passes a burning barricade to break up thousands of anti-government protesters during a march billed as a global emergency call for autonomy, in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2019

    ‘Hard Core’ of Hong Kong Protesters Compensate for Dwindling Numbers With Increased Violence

    © REUTERS / Thomas Peter
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe

    Violence, vandalism and bloodshed have consumed Hong Kong in the past few days as anti-government protests have entered their 22nd week. In examining the uptick in violence, however, it would appear that protesters’ numbers are declining at the same time.

    The Hong Kong Police Force and its ranks of riot police were faced with a number of situations this weekend, ranging from roadblocks and arson to knife attacks and ear biting.

    The Hong Kong office of China’s Xinhua News Agency was also the site of vandalism as protesters graffitied its walls and busted its windows.

    Police have responded with crowd control equipment such as water cannons and tear gas, the latter of which has been harshly criticized by Western powers.

    John Ross, a senior fellow at Chongyang Institute, Renmin University of China, who recently returned from a trip to Hong Kong, joined Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear on Monday to discuss his experience in the city and give a look into how demonstrators look today compared to several months ago.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/hong-kong-rioting-flares-over-the-weeken

    Ross told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that although he recently traveled to Hong Kong, he avoided particular areas of the semi-autonomous city.

    “I’m afraid that these people are very politically motivated and dangerous. They attack mainland Chinese people,” he contended, adding that they more than likely “would attack someone who disagrees with them,” such as himself.

    Ross also pushed back against reports that saying the Hong Kong Police Force is being too aggressive with demonstrators in recent months.

    “The idea that the Hong Kong Police have been brutal is absolutely ridiculous,” he asserted. “In the US, several people would be dead, and in a Latin American country the number of people who would be dead would certainly be measured in double figures.”

    Despite not setting foot within a “riot” area, Ross said he was still able to get a view of the current demonstrations and how they compared to the initial protests that were centered around the proposed extradition bill - which has now been formally withdrawn for several weeks.

    He explained that although protests were larger, less aggressive and more in line with China’s “one country, two systems” policy when they were mainly opposing the extradition legislation, demonstrations have now “been reduced to several thousand people engaged in very violent actions, and I think they’re getting isolated from the mass of the population.”

    “The really big protests came from the social inequality,” Ross argued, which could possibly have been lessened if mainland China played more of a role in Hong Kong’s government and acted as an intermediary between the “billionaires - who frankly run Hong Kong - and the mass of the population.”

    “But you have a hard core of several thousand, but extremely violent, demonstrators who are still active,” he said, arguing that, with less manpower to throw around, those riotous demonstrators have opted to increase their level of violence.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Latest Apple iOS Updates Hide Emoji Keyboard’s Taiwan Flag in Hong Kong, Macau
    NBA’s ‘Free Speech’ Argument Exemplifies Western Ignorance of Hong Kong Issues
    Videos: Hong Kong Police Apologize For Coating Mosque in Paint During Anti-Protest Op
    China Reportedly Planning to Replace Hong Kong's Carrie Lam With New 'Interim' Chief
    Beijing Moves to Strengthen ‘Bottom Line’ of Relationship with Hong Kong, Macau
    Tags:
    tear gas, Radio Sputnik, Extradition, Beijing, demonstrations, Police, John Kiriakou, Brian Becker, Loud and Clear, China, anti-government protests, Hong Kong
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Collection of Russian fur coats in 1968
    Winter is Coming: Get Inspired by Soviet Women Wearing Fur to Decide on Your Outfit
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse