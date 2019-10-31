Register
00:38 GMT +301 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Anti-government protesters wave a Lebanese flag, as they stand on the Dome City Center known as The Egg, an unfinished cinema leftover from the civil war, as they watch other protesters, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Tens of thousands of Lebanese protesters of all ages gathered Sunday in major cities and towns nationwide, with each hour bringing hundreds more people to the streets for the largest anti-government protests yet in four days of demonstrations. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

    Lebanese Protests May Trigger Government Crisis, Regional Powers Would Prefer Status Quo - Experts

    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lebanon may face a government crisis amid a wave of large-scale protests, and the events unfolding in the country may largely depend on the main players in the Middle East, which would prefer the status quo to avoid insecurity in the region, experts said on Thursday.

    The rallies in Lebanon have been underway for nearly two weeks. They were sparked by the authorities' plan to introduce a tax on online calls made via WhatsApp messenger. The measure was subsequently scrapped. Still, the protests continued amid an acute economic crisis and low living standards, which President Michel Aoun said were a result of an economic blockade against Lebanon.

    Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation late on Tuesday, which prompted a stop in the mass protests that rocked Lebanon. The demonstrators unblocked roads and cleared off barricades in Beirut. The majority of schools announced the resumption of classes beginning on Thursday. Banks, in their turn, are ready to resume operations on Friday.

    On Wednesday, Aoun asked Hariri to stay on as interim prime minister to allow a new government to form after his cabinet stepped down. Later on Wednesday, the protesters reportedly returned to the streets, calling on the authorities to meet all their demands. The government tightened security measures in the areas where the protesters were gathering.

    Economy Deteriorating

    "The population of the country has reached a degree of discontent with which they can't see worse than what they have been going through", Gilbert Achcar, a professor at SOAS University of London, said.

    The Lebanese economy had begun to shrink long before the protests started, and the people have been seeing the whole situation deteriorating further and further, with rumors about the possible collapse of the economy and of the Lebanese currency emerging, he said.

    "[The Lebanese economy] has been deteriorating, and I cannot see it reverted now, unless you have a foreign financial intervention. But there have been so many millions of dollars injected in the economy, and actually with the corruption a lot of this money goes into pockets of a few instead of really benefiting the country," Achcar added.

    The overall situation is pretty bad in Lebanon economically and politically, which is a problem for both the country's leadership and the people, Daniel Meier, associate researcher at University Grenoble Alpes, said.

    "There are not so many options on the table now", he said.

    Geopolitics Matter

    Most of the time what is happening in Lebanon's politics is linked to the geopolitical environment and the games of the various players in the region, and this is a real problem, Meier explained.

    "The previous government was shielding Hezbollah due to the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia for preserving the Hariri government, including people close to the Syrian regime and Hezbollah on one hand, and people close to Saudi Arabia [on the other]. And now things are back on the table for new discussions about what kind of government would suit Lebanon now," he said.

    The instability that is going to happen in Lebanon might spread elsewhere in the region, as well as between the regional players, with more insecurity, less economic resources, and less investments, Meier noted, assuming that most actors would prefer the return of status quo.

    "And as we've seen, on the global scene players like France ask for a quick formation of government so they are expecting the same type of equilibrium as before, and everybody knows why. Otherwise, there is going to be insecurity. So it is depending more on the major players in the region," he said.

    What's Next?

    There is a risk of protracted governmental crisis if no government can be formed in the near future, Achcar said.

    "The agreement on the composition of the government is always a big deal in Lebanon because there are so many people involved. It is not like you have a majority government as in many countries. In Lebanon, it takes a whole composition which takes into account the variety of forces and sects, so it is quite complicated", he explained, adding that he does not see any scenario involving a civil war.

    An anti-government protester adds to a makeshift barricade blocking a highway that links to north Lebanon in east Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
    © REUTERS / Hussein Malla
    An anti-government protester adds to a makeshift barricade blocking a highway that links to north Lebanon in east Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019

    Meier believes there are not so many options on the table right now.

    "One of the possible scenarios is back to square one with the same type of leaders as before, the social uprising in Lebanon, with the new deal that is going to anger the population but which is going to secure the entire region", the expert said.

    Another scenario is the formation of a more technical government, but still linked to the most prominent political parties in Lebanon, he added.

    However, the main risk of instability in Lebanon is the effect on local security, which may see the return of car bombings and other attacks, Meier concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    taxes, ouster, barricades, Iran, Hezbollah, analysis, expert, unrest, Saad Hariri, Middle East, government, social problems, demonstrations, protests, Lebanon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    President Trump tweeted that the Democratic Party has a death wish and that it is being led to doom by Adam Schiff.
    Rallying Republicans
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse