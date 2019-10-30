Register
19:33 GMT +330 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain, September 4, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video.

    Corbyn Government Would Be ‘Disastrous’ – Political Commentator

    Parliament TV/Reuters
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn have stated that they are ready to contest a general election which, according to many pundits, will be closely run.

    Political commentator Keith Rowe has shared his views on the matter.

    Sputnik: Who will come out on top in December’s general election?

    Keith Rowe: Everything is up for grabs at the moment and nothing is a certainty. I hope that the Labour Party gets a hammering and that the Conservatives come out on top overall, but I’d like the Brexit Party do well too.

    I think the SNP will do very well in Scotland, they are probably lined up to take even more seats than they’ve got now, even though they’ve got a very confusing policy of wanting to be independent, but ruled by Brussels. So, who knows really how they are going to pan out on their election campaign, but there’s a lot of uncertainty and it’s going to be a very interesting few weeks.

    Sputnik: Would a Labour government be damaging to the UK?

    Keith Rowe: It would be pretty much the most disastrous thing you could imagine. Their economic policies would take us to something like those of Venezuela, we would lose all business confidence, money and business would leave this country in droves, their racist anti-Semitic policies and attitudes are doing immense damage, and I can’t think of anything much worse than the thought of Corbyn in Number Ten Downing Street. 

    Sputnik: Will the UK leave the EU in January 2020?

    Keith Rowe: That really depends on the final parliamentary complexion. If enough people get in who are absolutely determined to get Brexit done and carry out the will of the people, then there’s no reason why it can’t be done.

    If we end up in a very muddled situation where everybody is trying to compromise on everything, then the country will just continue on this directionless path that we are in at the moment that’s led to the current problems.

    Really we need some strong leadership, some strong direction and we can only get that if there is a proper majority for carrying out the will of the people in Parliament - which is what they are there to do, they are elected to carry out the will of the electorate. But at the moment, we have this very damaging situation where the country clearly expressed a wish to leave, and Parliament, which is mainly made up of people who didn’t want to leave, and that has been the big problem that has held us back for the last three years, and hopefully that will change after December.

    I think there are a huge number of flaws in Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, there are a lot of things in there that I don’t like and I would personally prefer a clean break under WTO rules where we hang on to our own money and we clearly are in charge of our own destiny, our own fishing grounds and can make our own laws and trade freely across the world; that would be my preference and I think that’s what people who voted Leave wanted to do.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Labour party, general election, government, Jeremy Corbyn, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Robot Next Door: Possible Future Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    The Robot Next Door: The Future of Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse