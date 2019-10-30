Corbyn Government Would Be ‘Disastrous’ – Political Commentator

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn have stated that they are ready to contest a general election which, according to many pundits, will be closely run.

Political commentator Keith Rowe has shared his views on the matter.

Sputnik: Who will come out on top in December’s general election?

Keith Rowe: Everything is up for grabs at the moment and nothing is a certainty. I hope that the Labour Party gets a hammering and that the Conservatives come out on top overall, but I’d like the Brexit Party do well too.

I think the SNP will do very well in Scotland, they are probably lined up to take even more seats than they’ve got now, even though they’ve got a very confusing policy of wanting to be independent, but ruled by Brussels. So, who knows really how they are going to pan out on their election campaign, but there’s a lot of uncertainty and it’s going to be a very interesting few weeks.

Sputnik: Would a Labour government be damaging to the UK?

Keith Rowe: It would be pretty much the most disastrous thing you could imagine. Their economic policies would take us to something like those of Venezuela, we would lose all business confidence, money and business would leave this country in droves, their racist anti-Semitic policies and attitudes are doing immense damage, and I can’t think of anything much worse than the thought of Corbyn in Number Ten Downing Street.

Sputnik: Will the UK leave the EU in January 2020?

Keith Rowe: That really depends on the final parliamentary complexion. If enough people get in who are absolutely determined to get Brexit done and carry out the will of the people, then there’s no reason why it can’t be done.

If we end up in a very muddled situation where everybody is trying to compromise on everything, then the country will just continue on this directionless path that we are in at the moment that’s led to the current problems.

Really we need some strong leadership, some strong direction and we can only get that if there is a proper majority for carrying out the will of the people in Parliament - which is what they are there to do, they are elected to carry out the will of the electorate. But at the moment, we have this very damaging situation where the country clearly expressed a wish to leave, and Parliament, which is mainly made up of people who didn’t want to leave, and that has been the big problem that has held us back for the last three years, and hopefully that will change after December.

I think there are a huge number of flaws in Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, there are a lot of things in there that I don’t like and I would personally prefer a clean break under WTO rules where we hang on to our own money and we clearly are in charge of our own destiny, our own fishing grounds and can make our own laws and trade freely across the world; that would be my preference and I think that’s what people who voted Leave wanted to do.

The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.