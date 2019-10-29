Register
19:10 GMT +329 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Washington for travel to Pennsylvania from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., October 23, 2019.

    Baghdadi’s ‘Death’: Damocles Hanging Over Trump?

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    380
    Subscribe

    US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Daesh* leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the world’s most wanted terrorist was killed as the result of a US Special Operations Forces night raid on his hideout in northwestern Syria.

    According to Trump, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was the number one target of the US military for three years. The American president gave details of the terrorist's death saying that "he died like a coward and a dog, running away and crying".

    "The Americans announced the killing of al-Baghdadi right now to maximise the advantage of this message in their interests", Iraqi political analyst and strategic expert Ahmed al-Sharifi stated.

    "Trump is investing in his election campaign. He especially needs it now, when American troops are modestly and quietly leaving Syria and Iraq. I think that the Islamic State will decline and gradually disappear from the face of the earth", al-Sharifi said.

    The Russian Ministry of Defence doubted the reality of the US operation to annihilate Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Russian Ministry of Defence spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

    "The Ministry of Defence does not have reliable information on the conduct of the US military in the Turkish-controlled part of the Idlib de-escalation zone, or on the operation aimed at yet another "elimination" of the former ISIS* leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi", MoD spokesperson said.

    Daesh Will Hide the Fact of the Leader's Death

    Irina Fedorova, a senior research fellow at the Institute for Oriental Studies, at the Russian Academy of Sciences, said that there could be no reliable information on the death of any IS* leader:

    "If such an event had occurred or will occur, then it will be classified by the IS* leadership because al-Baghdadi's figure is a symbol that promotes the unification of IS* fighters from different groups. If his killing happens, his companions will do everything possible so that no evidence of this will come to light", she said.

    "More important is why the Americans are now talking about his elimination. They need victory, triumph, evidence that they are the best in the annihilation of terrorists", the expert considered.

    Irina Fedorova recalled one of the facts of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's biography that he was being held in an Iraqi prison controlled by the Americans:

    "How was he released, under what circumstances, why? There are a lot of questions and even more speculation", the expert said.

    Daesh Will Be Revived in Afghanistan Under a New Leader

    Franz Klintsevich, a member of the Russian parliament's upper house's Defence Committee, said he has no confidence that these reports of al-Baghdadi's death are correct, noting that the situation is similar to Barrack Obama's on the eve of the election:

    "Here you need to remember that the IS* is a product of Western intelligence agencies and the United States, above all. Now, I think, there is a regrouping of forces. And if al-Baghdadi is really killed, then I am almost sure soon we will hear about the new leader of the IS. Most likely, it will be in Afghanistan", Klintsevich said.

    A Fake to Sink Trump

    Russian military expert (ret) Colonel Alexander Zhilin, head of the Moscow-based Centre for the Study of Public Applied Problems of the National Security, pointed out that the Americans did not provide any evidence:

    "I think that if he [al-Baghdadi] has really been eliminated, this would be confirmed by Israel, which controls everything in the area to the molecule".

    "This could've been done both by Trump to raise his ratings and by his opponents. Now Trump is making a lot of statements, and so if a month later al-Baghdadi appears on TV - Trump's rating goes down the drain", retired Colonel Alexander Zhilin concluded.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Daesh, raid, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Donald Trump, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Delicate Beauty and a Whirlwind of Colours at China Fashion Week
    Delicate Beauty and a Whirlwind of Colours at China Fashion Week
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse